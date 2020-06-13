42 Apartments for rent in Ramsey, MN with balcony
Before you get too excited, it's Ramsey, not Ramesses. We get it, they sound similar, but one is a pharaoh from long ago, and another is a beautiful town with a lot of happy people. You decide which.
Ramsey is a community located 20 miles North West of Minneapolis. More than half of the City borders the Rum River and Mississippi Rivers. The city, named after the first elected governor of Minnesota, Alexander Ramsey, is a residential, industrial and commercial juggernaut, similar to New York City, but with 2,980,000 less people. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ramsey renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.