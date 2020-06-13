106 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD with balcony
The name "Timonium" is believed to come from the palace that was built by Marc Antony. According to local legend, the city of Timonium was given its name by a grieving widow who owned the land as a plantation.
Timonium prides itself on the small city feel that it provides. It's part of the "York Road Corridor" of communities and offers a great place to live while allowing its residents to easily get to other cities. The city itself, which is bordered by Cockeysville and Lutherville, has a population of a little over 9,000. Timonium is steeped in history and offers a quiet relaxed feel that makes it great for anyone who wants to avoid a loud, busy city. There are many major roads that go around the city, making it easy for anybody who needs to travel into and out of it. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Timonium renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.