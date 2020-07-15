/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spring Ridge, MD
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
6140 Newport Ter
6140 Newport Terrace, Spring Ridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Gorgeous, 3 BDR, 2 Full, 2 .5 BTHS townhouse with garage in the Spring Ridge Community. Recently updated with fresh neutral paint; light filled family room; hardwood floors, sun-room with gas fireplace and large deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
8815 BRIARCLIFF LANE
8815 Briarcliff Lane, Spring Ridge, MD
Beautiful home completely updated including light fixtures, bathrooms, kitchen, new flooring throughout upper 2 levels are freshly painted. End unit townhome steps to community park and fully fenced yard. Minutes from commuter routes.
Results within 1 mile of Spring Ridge
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
9805 Vista Ridge Ct
9805 Vista Ridge Court, Frederick County, MD
COMING SOON! Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Holly Hills community, within minutes of downtown Frederick and easy access to Routes 15, 40, 355, 85, I-70 and I-270.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5802 ROCHEFORT ST
5802 Rochefort Street, Linganore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful two year old townhome in the highly rated Oakdale school district is available now to rent! This like-new townhome has over $25,000 in upgrades to enjoy.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6916 LINGANORE ROAD
6916 Linganore Road, Frederick County, MD
Country living at it's best! This 3 - 4 bedroom home was just completely redone. Offers 3 bedrooms on main level, an optional bedroom / office in basement with full bath. Family room downstairs with walk out.
Results within 5 miles of Spring Ridge
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
218 Units Available
Bainbridge Lake Linganore
10255 Sculpin St, New Market, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1385 sqft
Bainbridge Lake Linganore was designed to celebrate community. Where neighbors know each other by name and where family bonds are strengthened, all within a vibrant setting establishing a new local standard.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
32 Units Available
Maryland City
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Last updated September 9 at 10:51 PM
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
627 Biggs Ave
627 Biggs Avenue, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2302 sqft
Frederick, MD - This is an adorable 3 bedroom FIRST LEVEL APARTMENT ONLY in single family home has new carpet and fresh paint. Shared laundry room & HVAC. Close to Ft.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH
3610 Sprigg Street South, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3610 SPRIGG STREET SOUTH Available 08/01/20 Fresh paint top to bottom, all new carpet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car detached garage, deck. - Spacious 3 level end unit townhouse, 3 bedrooms and 3.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
8390 Discovery Place
8390 Discovery Place, Frederick County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1889 sqft
3 Bedroom 3 Full and 1 Half Bathroom.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
138 E 5TH STREET
138 East 5th Street, Frederick, MD
End unit townhouse in downtown Frederick. 3-4 bedrooms with den and bonus room in attic. 1 and 1/2 bathroom. Parking in the back of the house. Across from City Park. Walking distance to downtown Frederick, many restaurants & shops, and MARC.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Wormans Mill
3031 SANCTUARY LANE
3031 Sanctuary Lane, Frederick, MD
Immaculate, end unit, villa located on Mill Island (of Worman'sMill) available for immediate occupancy. Pride of ownership shines throughout this beautiful home.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Villa Estates
630 Wilson Pl
630 Wilson Place, Frederick, MD
Charming 5 BR 2 BA restored brick cape cod near Ft. Detrick and commuter routes. Refinished hardwood floors on main level w/ LR/DR, 3 BR's, & 1 BA. 2 BR, loft/study, & 1 BA upstairs. Kitchen, bathrooms, and light fixtures throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
9323 Penrose St
9323 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2600 sqft
Spacious Townhouse in Urbana Frederick - Property Id: 306179 Spacious TH in sought after Villages of Urbana. 3BR, 2 full and 2 half bath. 3 finished levels with extensions boosts 2600SF of living space.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3972 ADDISON WOODS ROAD
3972 Addison Woods Road, Urbana, MD
Incredible 4 level, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, detached two car garage townhouse only 4 block walk to Centerville Elementary. Expansive common area in front serves as incredible yard. Gleaming hardwood floors on entire main level.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2120 sqft
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
5302 REGAL COURT
5302 Regal Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1614 sqft
Beautifully 3 Bed, 2.5 bath 3 story townhome w/ large living room with laminate wood flooring, kitchen w/ granite countertops & stainless steel appliances, Huge master suite on 3rd level w/ cathedral ceiling beautiful master bath & walk-in closet.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6628 Haydown Ct
6628 Haydown Court, Ballenger Creek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1280 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath townhouse in Farmbrook. Neutral paint and carpet/flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with separate dining room, family room & living room on main level. Walkout to fenced backyard & patio with shed. Full size washer/dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
21 E ALL SAINTS STREET
21 East All Saints Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Enjoy this wonderful townhome backing to Carroll Creek Promenade. FULLY FURNISHED. Short term rental only. Excellent property in the heart of everything downtown.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
9351 PENROSE STREET
9351 Penrose Street, Urbana, MD
Meticulously appointed townhome! Gourmet Kitchen with granite counters, tile back splash, gleaming hardwood floors. Separate table space and dining room. Large family room off kitchen, & living room space leads out to beautiful trex deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
6 W 4TH STREET
6 West 4th Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1686 sqft
Fully renovated in the heart of downtown! Historic elegance with modern comfort. New kitchen, baths -- the works! Bright and sunny with custom trim, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
