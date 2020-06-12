/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:26 AM
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in South Kensington, MD
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
10117 THORNWOOD ROAD
10117 Thornwood Road, South Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1478 sqft
VERY CHARMING Parkwood Rambler with addition and renovated KITCHEN.
Results within 1 mile of South Kensington
29 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
45 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1082 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
16 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Wheaton-Glenmont
18 Units Available
Solaire Wheaton
10914 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1070 sqft
Beautiful living spaces with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs allowed. Tenants enjoy access to a game room, swimming pool and clubhouse. Near Sligo Creek Park for a convenient nature getaway.
34 Units Available
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom floor plans in charming North Bethesda, Maryland. Gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwoods, and soaking tubs. Close to transit and local stores, shops, restaurants, and movie theaters.
21 Units Available
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1088 sqft
Centrally-located just minutes from shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in downtown North Bethesda. Tenants can enjoy recently-renovated units with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include pool and tennis court.
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Wheaton-Glenmont
7 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
10500 ROCKVILLE PIKE
10500 Rockville Pike, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1072 sqft
Updated kitchen (new dishwasher and microwave have been ordered, to be installed ~7/15), gas range & cute breakfast bar! Lots of natural light, ample closet space & gleaming wood floors throughout.
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of South Kensington
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,552
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
33 Units Available
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1077 sqft
Centrally-located with easy access to Montrose Shopping Center, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, and more. Tenants can take advantage of fire pit, gym, pool, yoga, and internet cafe. Units feature granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Wheaton-Glenmont
41 Units Available
Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave, Glenmont, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1099 sqft
Mid-rise living outside the beltway and near the Red Line's Glenmont Metro. Close to the Westfield Wheaton Mall as well as many options for dining and shopping. Generous floor plans and in-unit laundry.
Van Ness - Forest Hills
11 Units Available
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1130 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
15 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1278 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1257 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
116 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
25 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,437
1567 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Spring Valley
21 Units Available
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,072
1165 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
18 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
21 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
