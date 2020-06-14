106 Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD with hardwood floors

Apartment List
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

149 NORTHWAY
1 Unit Available
149 NORTHWAY
149 Northway, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2000 sqft
LOVELY 4BR 3BA HOME W/ HARDWOOD FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WALKOUT BASEMENT TO BACK YARD, AND DECK OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING LARGE YARD BACKING TO WOODS ON QUIET STREET IN SEVERNDALE**SEVERNA PARK SCHOOLS**PREFER NO PETS, WILL

6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
1 Unit Available
6 NICHOLSON DRIVE
6 Nicholson Drive, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1056 sqft
Available August 1. 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. Detached Single Family Home + Garage with Water Access. Hardwood Flooring on Main Level. Separate Dining Room Adjacent to Sunroom with Pellet Stove.

610 ROBINSON STATION RD
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.
Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1113 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.

South Gate
1 Unit Available
443 Hardmoore Ct
South Gate
1 Unit Available
443 Hardmoore Ct
443 Hardmoore Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1700 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is ready to go. Free burglary/fire/panic alarm w/key fobs. NEWLY updated with fresh paint, brand new floors throughout and new appliances. This sunny kitchen leads to nice sized backyard.
20 Units Available
The James
20 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,770
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,883
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
17 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,519
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Odenton
33 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
22 Units Available
Maris
22 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,610
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Gate
6 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
South Gate
3 Units Available
Severn Square
7669 Marcin Drive #G, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
678 sqft
Convenience, convenience, convenience! At Severn Square Apartments, each apartment offers your own washer and dryer! Severn Square features balconies and patios for outdoor living, and covered entryways to protect you from unseasonable weather.

1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
1 Unit Available
757 Ravenwood Drive
757 Ravenwood Drive, Pasadena, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2787 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Newly Built Home w/ Finished Basement + Deck - Property Id: 301466 Park-front home in the area's most desirable community - Creekside Village! Brand new single family with 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs, dual walk-in closets, large

Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
13 Queen Anne Rd
13 Queen Anne Road, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
Spacious 3BR/1 Bath single-family house in Glen Burnie! This spacious one-floor home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and a large yard! Property Highlights: - Kitchen with breakfast bar and plenty of

1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
1 Unit Available
7738 Timbercross Ln
7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath.

1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1 Unit Available
1003 Generals Hwy
1003 Generals Highway, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
We have a very large property for rent in a private location. The property rest on four acres of land. As an added amenity the property also has a three car garage.

Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
413 ROGERS AVENUE
413 Rogers Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
413 ROGERS AVENUE Available 07/01/20 413 ROGERS AVENUE, GLEN BURNIE, ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY - OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY 6/14 11AM - 12PM - EMAIL TTURNER@AHPM.BIZ FOR GUEST LIST. Three bedroom, one bath Townhome in Glen Burnie available.
City Guide for Severna Park, MD

In the shadow of old Annapolis, Generations wind forever, Seafood feasts, and iconic treats, Severna Park, a Maryland treasure." (-- Kevin Mooney, "Severna Park").

Named after the Severn River, this community in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area is home to people who work in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and other nearby cities. The community is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire United States. The town is split by the Ritchie Highway, which goes straight into Baltimore, so city workers have an easy time getting into the city. Over the years, several famous people have come out of Severna Park, including some politicians, writers, athletes, and, ahem, the porn star Tracy Adams, so it's definitely a place with character! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Severna Park, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Severna Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

