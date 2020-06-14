106 Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD with hardwood floors
1 of 5
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 36
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 40
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 3
1 of 24
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 37
In the shadow of old Annapolis, Generations wind forever, Seafood feasts, and iconic treats, Severna Park, a Maryland treasure." (-- Kevin Mooney, "Severna Park").
Named after the Severn River, this community in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area is home to people who work in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and other nearby cities. The community is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire United States. The town is split by the Ritchie Highway, which goes straight into Baltimore, so city workers have an easy time getting into the city. Over the years, several famous people have come out of Severna Park, including some politicians, writers, athletes, and, ahem, the porn star Tracy Adams, so it's definitely a place with character! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Severna Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.