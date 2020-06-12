/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
371 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rossville, MD
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
5308 CASTLE STONE DRIVE
5308 Castle Stone Drive, Rossville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1592 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautifully updated two master bedroom , 2 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home with open floor plan conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, parks, hospital, CCBC - Essex and commuter routes.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$976
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
5 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
310 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Frankford
3 Units Available
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
871 sqft
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$981
760 sqft
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
837 sqft
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$927
720 sqft
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
20 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
982 sqft
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
2 Bed / 1 Bath Apt in Parkville Near Parkway Crossing Shopping Center - Great for entertaining: spacious, updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Parkville, available now. Move in ready.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
1 Unit Available
Townhomes at River's Crossing
41 Stemmers Run Rd, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
756 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Crossing offers two bedroom rental townhomes in Essex. They are centrally located, overlooking the refurbished Renaissance Park with walking, and playground areas.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1000 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
