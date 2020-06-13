Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

109 Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD with balcony

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9561 Chaton Road
9561 Chaton Road, North Laurel, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,230
2974 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1198 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,700
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
$
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,489
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8923 Skyrock Ct
8923 Skyrock Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1635 sqft
Please click here to apply Located in the heart of Columbia in sought after Kings Contrivance. Nice size with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7501 Weather Worn Way Apt. D
7501 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
This two-story END Unit Condo is ready for move-in! Sparkling clean! Two bedrooms upstairs with a HUGE extra closet in Hall. The kitchen appliances are stainless! Bright sunshine during the day...large deck. Plenty of parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
412 LAUREL AVENUE
412 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Beautiful Cape Cod near historical downtown Laurel! This home boosts of 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen connected to a big dining room! Huge master bedroom with a full bathroom! Lots of natural light! Very spacious throughout home! Washer

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9724 Summer Park Ct
9724 Summer Park Court, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
Gorgeous 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome in Columbia! Four level row townhome featuring hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room/dining room combo with crown molding, family room with gas fireplace and half bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15706 DORSET ROAD
15706 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent on the second floor, Unit has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Stackable washer & dryer. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Slider doors to balcony. Tenant to enjoy community swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3107 River Bend Ct
3107 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
Move in ready 1st floor condo located in the desired Russett community minutes from Fort Meade and major highways. All major stores within 3 miles distance.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
8873 STONEBROOK LANE
8873 Stonebrook Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Credit Check Required. Great neighborhood and neighbors. 4 bedroom 3.5 bath townhouse for rent in the Kings Contrivance neighborhood of Columbia - available beginning of June. Recently updated all bathrooms and kitchen in the past few years.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
401 GREENHILL AVENUE
401 Greenhill Ave, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1080 sqft
Carpet Free! Recently renovated & freshly painted. Open floor plan w/white kitchen,black granite counters & breakfast bar, hardwood floors throughout.Family room addition w/ wood look laminate.SMALL bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
15009 COURTLAND PLACE
15009 Courtland Place, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1676 sqft
Renovated 2000 SFT 3-level 3BR, 2F, 2HB town house behind Laurel Town Center. Gleaming Hardwood floors on the main level, ceramic in Kitchen. New Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, Black SS appliances. Separate Dining.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:59am
23 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,292
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Laurel, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Laurel renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

