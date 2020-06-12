/
2 bedroom apartments
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
North Laurel
6 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1165 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9695 H Hitching Post Lane
9695 Hitching Post Ln, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
868 sqft
Lovely 2 Level 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhome - Lovely 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome located in Laurel MD. This is a nice 2 level townhome with all hardwoods throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9170 HITCHING POST LANE
9170 Hitching Post Lane, North Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
840 sqft
Quaint 2 level 2 bedroom 1.5 bath TH located in sough after Community in Howard County Laurel. New carpet and appliances along with fresh paint. Washer and dryer inside property and ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Kings Contrivance
7 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1127 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Maryland City
20 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1076 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
1 Unit Available
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
785 sqft
The city of Laurel is conveniently located between Washington DC and Baltimore, it brings a beautiful suburban lifestyle between to major cities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
828 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
$
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
405 Montrose Avenue
405 Montrose Avenue, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
950 sqft
Spacious apartment with hardwood floors and new modern kitchen and bathroom, walking distance to shopping, restaurants and other conveniences. 1325.00 monthly plus gas and electric. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Savage - Guilford
1 Unit Available
8869 Willowwood Way
8869 Willowwood Way, Savage, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1088 sqft
8869 Willowwood Way Available 07/01/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom Townhome in Jessup! - Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath Townhome in Jessup! First floor has laminate hardwood floors throughout the living/dining room combo.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7523 Weather Worn Way Unit A
7523 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1146 sqft
Available July 22,2020.This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse has hardwood floors, fireplace, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom! New HVAC system and windows/sliding door will keep you comfortable all year.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7501 Weather Worn Way Apt. D
7501 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
This two-story END Unit Condo is ready for move-in! Sparkling clean! Two bedrooms upstairs with a HUGE extra closet in Hall. The kitchen appliances are stainless! Bright sunshine during the day...large deck. Plenty of parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Kings Contrivance
1 Unit Available
7603 WEATHER WORN WAY
7603 Weather Worn Way, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful Ground Level, Apartment Style Condominium, conveniently located in the Village of Kings Contrivance Community of Columbia. Minutes from the Village Center, commuter routes, dining and entertainment. Available for immediate occupancy.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15706 DORSET ROAD
15706 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1211 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent on the second floor, Unit has been freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Stackable washer & dryer. Updated kitchen & bathrooms. Slider doors to balcony. Tenant to enjoy community swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3107 River Bend Ct
3107 River Bend Court, Maryland City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
952 sqft
Move in ready 1st floor condo located in the desired Russett community minutes from Fort Meade and major highways. All major stores within 3 miles distance.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
16019 Dorset Road
16019 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1400 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in Laurel. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 19th 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Maryland City
78 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1296 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
33 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1163 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Hickory Ridge
15 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1100 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hickory Ridge
3 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
