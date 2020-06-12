/
3 bedroom apartments
114 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in National Harbor, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,194
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
810 Fair Winds Way
810 Fair Winds Way, National Harbor, MD
Luxurious 4 bedroom 5 bath Exquisitely Designed Townhome With Rooftop Terrace Overlooking the National Harbor and The Potomac River - Impressive end-unit townhome located in the heart of the National Harbor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
513 Overlook Park Drive
513 Overlook Park Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing townhouse development in National Harbor across the street from the Gaylord Hotel. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building. No Utilities included.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
726 River Mist Drive - 1
726 River Mist Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2960 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=iBnNJt23z1b Tony WIlliams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Amazing PRICED TO RENT FAST!! PREMIUM END UNIT 4-Level townhouse at The National Harbor sought out Potomac Overlook Community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
511 SILVER CLIPPER LANE
511 Silver Clipper Lane, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2586 sqft
Beautiful luxury brownstone in the Potomac Overlook neighborhood of National Harbor. The four story luxury townhome offers 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a large 4th floor loft and a 4th floor outdoor patio overlooking National Harbor and the Potomac River.
Results within 1 mile of National Harbor
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8716 Fort Foote Rd B
8716 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1118 sqft
Renovated Detached Ranch Style Home!!! - Property Id: 293839 Spacious Basement Unit with separate entrance, kitchen, washer, and dryer! Call to schedule a private tour today. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
806 Quade St
806 Quade Street, Forest Heights, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Perfect Starter Home 3 Level Semi-Detached TH - Property Id: 113990 Perfect starter home for a deserving family looking to upgrade from apartment living.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
1310 BIRCHWOOD DRIVE
1310 Birchwood Drive, Glassmanor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1062 sqft
Welcome! Charming home for rent, conveniently located and available for immediate occupancy. Recently fully renovated 3 bedrooms/1bath, one level rambler.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
1 Unit Available
7504 LIVINGSTON ROAD
7504 Livingston Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1144 sqft
Lovely cozy cape code with hardwood floors; first floor bedroom; updated kitchen; washer and dryer; lots of front yard. Conveniently located near National Harbor, Tanger Outlets and Washington, DC.
Results within 5 miles of National Harbor
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Braddock Road Metro
27 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,435
1583 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
155 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crystal City Shops
104 Units Available
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1972 sqft
What more could you want from a home than resort-style amenities and luxury apartment features? Relax in your new apartment with hardwood floors and designer finishes or enjoy modern community spaces and a pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Hybla Valley
3 Units Available
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
993 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Crystal City Shops
50 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,783
1751 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
8 Units Available
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,117
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Crystal City Shops
20 Units Available
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,173
1455 sqft
Prime location in Arlington, VA with convenient walking access to Crystal City Metro and Crystal City Shops. Newly renovated apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Lots of light.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Huntington
51 Units Available
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Temple Hills
17 Units Available
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:20pm
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
39 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
5 Units Available
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1196 sqft
Welcome Home to Fox Hills North Apartments\n\nTheres something for everyone at Fox Hills North Apartments, an apartment community with spacious interiors, a variety of onsite amenities and in a convenient location.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Aurora Highlands
173 Units Available
Crystal House
1900 S Eads St, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1483 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED Studio, One-, Two- and Three- Bedroom apartment homes. COMPLETELY NEW. COMPLETELY YOU.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Crystal City Shops
151 Units Available
The Sur
3400 Potomac Avenue, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,091
1413 sqft
Sweeping natural expanses meet glistening design at The Sur, a transformative living experience in Crystal City, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
27 Units Available
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1171 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS. Contact a leasing agent for details.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Groveton
23 Units Available
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1318 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
