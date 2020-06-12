/
2 bedroom apartments
201 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Lakeland
9 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Downtown Baltimore
46 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Westgate
19 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Fells Point
37 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Downtown Baltimore
75 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Little Italy
56 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Hanlon Longwood
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Downtown Baltimore
108 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Mid-Town Belvedere
13 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Otterbein
77 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Federal Hill - Montgomery
3 Units Available
Harbor Hill
301 Warren Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,242
1326 sqft
Located in Federal Hill Neighborhood, just steps away from Federal Hill Park. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Community includes internet access, pool and parking.
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
745 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1200 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
