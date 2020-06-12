/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
28 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Joppatowne, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
538 RIVIERA DRIVE
538 Riviera Drive, Joppatowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1350 sqft
This spacious 2nd floor condo has neutral d~cor and a million dollar view from you balcony....you also have the use of a boat slip up to 25 ft....all appliances will be provided for tenant and owner will pay all condo fees.water and trash.
Results within 1 mile of Joppatowne
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Joppatowne
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
32 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1168 sqft
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
926 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
21 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.
Results within 10 miles of Joppatowne
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
309 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
7 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Kimary Court Unit K
203 Kimary Court, Bel Air North, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo in Forest Hill, MD - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 3rd floor condo in Forest Hill, MD. Walk in closets in both bedrooms, patio off master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2126 SUNNYTHORN ROAD
2126 Sunnythorn Road, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1542 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. END OF GROUP 2 bedroom 1.
