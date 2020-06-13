Apartment List
204 Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
38 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,856
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,982
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8994 TAWES STREET
8994 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
3300 sqft
Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, breakfast area and large deck.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8921 TAWES STREET
8921 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2904 sqft
NEW appliances! Well kept move-in ready luxurious 3-level townhouse located in the very desirable Maple Lawn community. This bright, sunny, and spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, and two detached garages! All above grade.
Results within 5 miles of Fulton
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown Columbia
6 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,775
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Harpers Choice
8 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,706
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to 95, equipped with Nest technology, and conveniently located between Montgomery, Howard, and Prince Georges Counties, Modera WestSide is the perfect home for DC and Maryland commuters!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilde Lake
33 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakland Mills
36 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
4 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,408
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Downtown Columbia
13 Units Available
The Gramercy
10601 Gramercy Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,698
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located across the street from the Mall in Columbia. Residence offers seven different floor plans, ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments. Some units have lofts and nine-foot ceilings. All include air conditioning and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Columbia
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,435
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Harpers Choice
7 Units Available
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,364
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments with extra storage and private laundry. Community has a dog park and sparkling pool. Just minutes from Harper's Choice and the local skate park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1012 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Hickory Ridge
13 Units Available
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1160 sqft
Just a short distance away from the Mall of Columbia, shopping, and dining. Newly renovated units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, and patio/balcony. Resident have access to pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fulton, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fulton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

