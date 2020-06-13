Apartment List
/
MD
/
forest glen
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

225 Apartments for rent in Forest Glen, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9800 Georgia Ave
9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481 Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1507 WOODMAN AVE
1507 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1480 sqft
Wonderful split level with living room and dining room with wood floors. Large renovated kitchen and porch on 1sr floor.3 bedrooms and 1 full bath on 2nd floor. Carpeted family room, full bath and laundry on lower level. Large backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
Forest Estates
1 Unit Available
1513 Woodman Ave
1513 Woodman Avenue, Forest Glen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1513 Woodman Ave Available 05/15/20 Stunning 3BR/2BA Split Level Home in Silver Spring with TONS of upgrades! - Welcome home to your stunning 3BR/2BA split level home in Silver Spring! Enjoy the recently remodeled kitchen with quartz counters,
Results within 1 mile of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
5 Units Available
The Flats at Wheaton Station
11101 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have walking access across the street to Silver, Orange and Blue metro lines at The Flats at Wheaton Station. Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer hardwood floors, modern kitchens, in-unit laundry with patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,456
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wheaton-Glenmont
10 Units Available
Earle Manor Apartments
10820 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,460
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1056 sqft
Welcome home to Earle Manor Apartments. We're conveniently located on Georgia Ave in Wheaton MD. You’ll have easy access to buses, the Metro (Red Line), and I-495. Explore an eclectic range of nearby restaurants. Catch a movie at the AMC Theatre.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10701 Amherst Ave
10701 Amherst Avenue, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Single Family Cape Cod - Property Id: 10743 Charming cottage in great location -- walk (0.7 miles) to Red line metro (Wheaton), shops, cinema, mall, and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9514 Pin Oak Dr
9514 Pin Oak Drive, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1674 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath - Silver Spring Single Family Home - New Appliances and Freshly Painted - This home, located in Silver Spring, Maryland, is completely move-in ready.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Linden Lane
2118 Linden Lane, Silver Spring, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2580 sqft
2118 Linden Lane Available 07/07/20 Cute Rambler Inside the Beltway - Silver Spring - Very Nice 2 Level Rambler in Excellent Location - 3 bedroom and 2 bath on main, fourth bathroom, kitchen and Den in basement - Sun room and Deck in back of house!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
South Kensington
1 Unit Available
9801 La Duke Drive
9801 La Duke Drive, South Kensington, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
2735 sqft
See Video Here: https://youtu.be/BFi9cRkaJI0 Beautiful Single Family House In the Bethesda Chevy Chase Cluster. New Kitchen & (3) New Bathrooms. Walk 2 Blocks to Rock Creek Park (Beach Drive). Experience the Jogging & Bike Trails.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD
3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
754 sqft
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
10958 RAMPART WAY
10958 Rampart Way, Wheaton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1382 sqft
Clean and well lit townhome located blocks from metro rail and public transportation. Table space kitchen with deck off of the dining room. Bay window in Living room. Next to Woodfield Mall/Wheaton Plaza restaurants and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
North Kensington
1 Unit Available
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804
3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedrooms
Ask
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
2338 COBBLE HILL TERRACE
2338 Cobble Hill Ter, Wheaton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You have an incredible opportunity to lease your own Private Master Suite in a shared a townhouse steps from the Wheaton Metro, restaurants and all that this growing, vibrant part of Silver Spring has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Glen
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
33 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,437
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,797
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1334 sqft
Right off I-270. Upgraded features including chef-inspired kitchens, open-concept layouts and lots of storage. High-end fitness center with Cardio Theater, resort-like pool and pool deck.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,565
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Takoma
10 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest Glen, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest Glen renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Forest Glen 1 BedroomsForest Glen 2 BedroomsForest Glen 3 BedroomsForest Glen Apartments with Balcony
Forest Glen Apartments with GarageForest Glen Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForest Glen Apartments with ParkingForest Glen Apartments with Pool
Forest Glen Apartments with Washer-DryerForest Glen Cheap PlacesForest Glen Dog Friendly ApartmentsForest Glen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VA
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Damascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDLowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia