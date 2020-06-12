/
2 bedroom apartments
371 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ferndale, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
103 Ferndale Rd Apt A
103 Ferndale Road, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Spacious 2 Bed/1 Bath Apartment in Glen Burnie! Walk into your sunroom for some great natural light as you enter your huge living room with laminate flooring and dining space! Your functional kitchen has some updated appliances, ample
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Results within 1 mile of Ferndale
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
977 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Calvert at Quarterfield Station
442 Pamela Road, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
850 sqft
Tour our meticulously renovated two bedroom apartment homes and you'll find living spaces thoughtfully-designed with your everyday needs in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Gate
64 Units Available
Chesapeake Glen
8034 Greenleaf Ter, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Conveniently situated for commuters, close to Baltimore Washington Airport, I-97, I-695 and Route 100. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community features gym, maintenance, pool and tennis.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Glen Burnie
2 Units Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
888 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Linthicum
26 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Locust Point
26 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52pm
South Gate
6 Units Available
Pointe at Harpers Mill
600 Harpers Mill Rd, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
942 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pointe at Harpers Mill in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
South Gate
10 Units Available
The Elms at Old Mill
602 Milldam Ct. #11, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
985 sqft
Near local shopping, dining, schools, and I-97. Apartments feature kitchens with hardwood floors, carpeted bedrooms and living rooms, washer/dryer, and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, and BBQ/picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
South Gate
27 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,941
1195 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Westport
109 Units Available
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1210 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
