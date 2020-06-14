Apartment List
/
MA
/
hingham
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:31 PM

57 Apartments for rent in Hingham, MA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hingham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,425
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,320
1601 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
25 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,134
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
Results within 5 miles of Hingham
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,564
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
The Estates
6 Units Available
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1176 sqft
Near Weir River Estuary Park, Route 3, and I-95. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, lots of storage and updated appliances. Pool, playground, gym and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Weymouth
10 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,555
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,578
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,187
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,606
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Braintree
1 Unit Available
191 Commercial Street Unit 103
191 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
790 sqft
191 Commercial Street Unit 103 Available 08/01/20 Condo with parking and close to T! - Just outside of Boston-recently renovated, first floor spacious condominium. The unit is close to public transportation, but also has two parking spots.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
6 Tara Dr.
6 Tara Drive, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
634 sqft
Make this lovely condo your new home! Recently renovated raised 1st floor unit in Tara Gardens! Featuring bright kitchen with new appliances - including a dishwasher, granite counters and tons of cabinet space! Sunny, open concept living room with

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
Weymouth Commons/Commons East
80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,373
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Erik to schedule your tour today. This Studio 1 bathroom apartment is available now. This price is for a 15-month lease only. 12-month lease is more expensive. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
309 Broad St
309 Broad Street, Weymouth Town, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1267 sqft
Available immediately! Wonderful opportunity to rent in Weymouth. This three bedroom ranch has been recently updated with refinished hardwood floors, granite counter-tops, newer appliances and an updated bathroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Quincy Point
1 Unit Available
14 Abbey Rd
14 Abbey Road, Quincy, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex ,Updated ,Eat in kitchen . Hardwood flooring throughout,Laundry in unit .Walk to Quincy CTR .On Bus Line

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
278 Washington St - 4, Third Floor Front
278 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
620 sqft
Newer construction. Open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout with many windows to allow in natural light.
Results within 10 miles of Hingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Quincy Center
14 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,440
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
South Quincy
11 Units Available
eaves Quincy
150 Quarry St, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1102 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near Adams National Historic Park and Nickerson Beach presents amenities such as hardwood floors, covered parking and a fully equipped fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,076
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,149
1240 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
North Quincy
9 Units Available
Quincy Commons
1 Canton Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$1,615
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
790 sqft
Great Quincy location next to the North Quincy MBTA Red Line station. Close to beautiful Quincy Shore Drive restaurants and shops. Peaceful community with lush courtyard and landscaping. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
Studio
$2,506
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,524
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,548
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,096
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Weymouth
22 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
Studio
$1,748
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,106
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hingham, MA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hingham renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Hingham 1 BedroomsHingham 2 BedroomsHingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHingham 3 BedroomsHingham Accessible Apartments
Hingham Apartments with BalconyHingham Apartments with GarageHingham Apartments with GymHingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHingham Apartments with Move-in Specials
Hingham Apartments with ParkingHingham Apartments with PoolHingham Apartments with Washer-DryerHingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsHingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MAFoxborough, MAAmesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MA
Sharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MALittleton Common, MAHopkinton, MASalisbury, MABellingham, MARaynham Center, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston College