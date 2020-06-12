/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
46 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hingham, MA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1199 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
15 Units Available
Avalon Residences at the Hingham Shipyard
319 Lincoln Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1218 sqft
Offering a selection of comfortable floor plans, these units are equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wood-look flooring, upgraded appliances and finishes, and an on-site fitness center.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
23 Units Available
Avalon at the Hingham Shipyard
152 Shipyard Dr, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,876
1368 sqft
Beautiful location on Boston Harbor in South Shore close to the Greenbush Commuter Rail and Ferry. Gourmet kitchens, private patios and full size w/d in units. Heated outdoor pool, fantastic fitness center and BBQ/grill areas.
Results within 5 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
The Estates
6 Units Available
The Estates
1 Avalon Dr, Hull, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1176 sqft
Near Weir River Estuary Park, Route 3, and I-95. Recently renovated community with fireplaces, lots of storage and updated appliances. Pool, playground, gym and hot tub available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
1305 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Weymouth
9 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
2 Units Available
Webster Village
295 Webster Street, Southfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,681
1255 sqft
Welcome to Webster Village in Hanover, MA! Our pet-friendly one and two-bedroom apartment homes are a place where modern convenience and stylish sophistication meet to create a comfortable living experience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
30 Commercial St Unit 212
30 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! PARKING: $75/MONTH (Limit 1 space) UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $50/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Custom cabinets Stainless appliances Granite
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
28 Commercial St.
28 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
988 sqft
1 Month Free !! !Direct access to MBTA commuter rail Granite countertop Grilling and fit pit area Ground Level Private Entrance Handicapped Accessible Hard Surface CounterTops Hardwood Flooring Keyless entry Outdoor heated pool Plank flooring
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
Weymouth Landing
1 Unit Available
Landing 53
25 Commercial Street, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1054 sqft
_____FEATURED AMENITIES_________ Outdoor Pool Keyless Entry State-of-the-art Gym Virtual Group Fitness Resident Lounge Pet Friendly Rooftop Deck and Lounge Retail shops on the 1st floor Full size washer/dryer in each unit 11 units with a balcony
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.
Results within 10 miles of Hingham
Last updated June 12 at 06:41am
South Quincy
12 Units Available
Alister Quincy
500 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1160 sqft
Modern apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Bocce court, pool and conference room on premises. Management accepts e-payments to make paying your rent even simpler!
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
South Quincy
7 Units Available
Highlands at Faxon Woods
2001 Falls Blvd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1045 sqft
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at The Highlands at Faxon Woods. Our premier apartment community offers unlimited amenities and superior service in a world class atmosphere.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Marina Bay
3 Units Available
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1142 sqft
Vaulted ceilings, pass-through kitchens and private patios with views of the Boston skyline and Marina Bay. Complementary shuttle to nearby rail line and rental vehicles available on-site. Within walking distance to the Marina boardwalk.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Columbia Point
58 Units Available
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1036 sqft
Apartment complex right by the University of Massachusetts Boston with pool and gym. Joe Moakley Park is a few minutes away, as is the train station for easy access to South and Downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Quincy Center
15 Units Available
The Amelia
10 Faxon Ave, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1130 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance from Red Line and Quincy High School. Upscale features include fireplace and kitchens with granite and stainless steel. Community features concierge, clubhouse and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Marina Bay
16 Units Available
Meriel Marina Bay
552 Victory Rd, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,693
1164 sqft
Be the first to enjoy living in these brand new waterfront apartments at Squantum Point Park. Luxury apartment features include walk-in closets and granite counters. Enjoy the community yoga, game room and fire pit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
