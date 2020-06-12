/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:11 PM
73 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Abington, MA
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
11 Units Available
Halstead Abington
12 Forsyth Dr, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1244 sqft
Luxury apartments with sophisticated amenities, including indoor pool, fitness center, stainless steel appliances and black granite countertops. Designer flooring options include carpet, ceramic tile and hardwood.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Montello
1 Unit Available
Claremont
500 North Quincy Street, Abington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
www.b7properties.net/the-claremont.
Results within 1 mile of Abington
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Weymouth
24 Units Available
The Mastlight
10 Patriot Parkway, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1207 sqft
Contemporary residential community surrounded by acres of greenery yet convenient to all of Greater Boston. Units with multiple floor plans and expansive views of Union Point.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Weymouth
5 Units Available
The Commons at Southfield Highlands
200 Trotter Rd, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,236
1147 sqft
Large eco-friendly apartments in the Southfield Highlands neighborhood of Weymouth Town, shouting distance from the ocean. Units have custom closet organizers, extra storage and private washers and dryers. Cafe, club room and game room.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 Hayden
34 Hayden Avenue, Plymouth County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Great opportunity to rent this updated sunny 2 bedroom unit directly across from Whitman Park! 2 off street parking spaces in driveway, large backyard space, all new replacement windows & flooring within walking distance to the MBTA!
Results within 5 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
South Braintree
7 Units Available
Liberty Park
1 Matthew Ln, Braintree Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1178 sqft
This recently renovated property is close to Boston and Cape Cod. Private shuttle goes to Braintree T Station. There's a 24-hour gym, pool and dog park on-site. Units feature fireplace and balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
South Weymouth
20 Units Available
Avana Weymouth
190 Mediterranean Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1100 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments available in Weymouth Town with easy access to downtown Boston. On-site amenities include a heated, indoor pool, tennis court, sauna and gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private patios, fireplaces and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
East Weymouth
36 Units Available
Queen Anne's Gate
100 Queen Anne Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
964 sqft
Just south of Boston, this apartment community features two pools, a gym and playgrounds. Homes boast exposed brick walls, plenty of closet space and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
$
Brockton Heights
5 Units Available
Westside Colonial
10 Westland St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westside Colonial in Brockton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Bell Stoughton
400 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1174 sqft
Charming community near I-95, the MBTA commuter Rail Station and Route 24. Upscale apartments featuring granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site playground, pool, garage and putting green. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Weymouth Landing
4 Units Available
The Ledges
1 Avalon Dr, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
1305 sqft
Luxurious apartments in a leafy complex, just off Massachusetts Route 3. BBQ grill area, reading room and recycling center all located on the site. Units boast air conditioning and dishwashers.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Weymouth
9 Units Available
Weymouth Commons
80 Donald St, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
859 sqft
These five properties have options ranging from studio apartments to 4-bedroom units. Locations in beautiful Weymouth provide easy access to Great Esker Park, Web Memorial and Grape Island.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Weymouth
1 Unit Available
120 Burkhall St Unit 207
120 Burkhall Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
NO BROKER FEE! NO UNDERGRADS! UTILITIES: $100 - $150/MONTH CAT FEE: $35/MONTH DOG FEE: $50/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER (NO EXCEPTIONS) Apartment Features Spacious floorplans with lots of natural light Vinyl plank flooring in living and dining
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
East Weymouth
1 Unit Available
966 Washington Street
966 Washington Street, Weymouth Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1536 sqft
Beautifully maintained townhome conveniently located down the road from the Derby Street Shops, commuter rail, and adjacent to Whitman's pond. Minutes to the highway for an easy commute into Boston or Cape Cod.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Montello
1 Unit Available
24 Banks St
24 Banks Street, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
867 sqft
Condition: Like Brand New; Renovated Monthly Rent: $1,600 (Gas & Electric Not Included) Availability - Available Today Deposits - First Month's Rent/ $1,600 - Security Deposit/ $1,600 - Brokers Fee/ $800 - Background Check & Credit Report Fee/
Results within 10 miles of Abington
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
47 Units Available
The Cove Hingham
350 Beal Street, Hingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1199 sqft
Enjoy a coastal lifestyle in Hingham, in the heart of the coveted South Shore. You’ll be just steps from The Hingham Shipyard’s wide array of shopping, dining and entertainment, and the scenic riverfront 484 acre Bare Cove Park.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
North Randolph
7 Units Available
Prynne Hills
9 Bay Drive, Randolph, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
1275 sqft
Perfectly positioned in wooded landscape near South Shore Plaza. All apartments feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and private patios or balconies with wooded views. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and landscaped picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Ames Shovel Works Apartments
50 Main St, Brockton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
858 sqft
Landscaped apartment community situated on a former industrial complex near Picker Field. Apartments feature high ceilings, modern kitchens and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy access to a lounge, courtyard and picnic area. Covered car parking available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
14 Units Available
Waterfall Hills at Canton
55 Waterfall Dr, Canton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1076 sqft
CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
28 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
51 Meadow Ln, Bridgewater, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
900 sqft
Spacious apartments located on 100 acres of land. Tenants have access to a community garden, basketball court, golf range and billiards room. Easy access to I-495.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
Blue Hills Reservation
9 Units Available
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1249 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located within 7,000-acre park area. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and patios. Complex has gym, pool and business center. Highway access on I-93 nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
South Quincy
10 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1044 sqft
Located right off I-93 and within just minutes of downtown Quincy. These luxury apartments include ceramic floors, granite countertops, in-unit washer-dryer and walk-in closets. Residents have full access to clubhouse, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:48pm
$
South Quincy
13 Units Available
Rosecliff
790 Willard St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units include walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, pool, gym and game room all on site. Minutes from downtown Boston, Blue Hills Reservation, shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
South Quincy
4 Units Available
The Residences at Munroe Place
1205 Hancock St, Quincy, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1276 sqft
MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during the following business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.
Similar Pages
Abington 2 BedroomsAbington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbington Accessible ApartmentsAbington Apartments with BalconyAbington Apartments with Gym
Abington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbington Apartments with ParkingAbington Apartments with PoolAbington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MA