Apartment List
/
LA
/
westminster
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

109 Apartments for rent in Westminster, LA with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
8120 North Essen Heights Court
8120 North Essen Heights Court, Westminster, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Newly renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath located 0.5 miles from Our Lady of the Lake Childrens Hospital and OLOL Regional Medical Center. This adorable house has easy access to both I-10 and I-12.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
4621 S. Maiden
4621 South Maiden Drive, Westminster, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2006 sqft
4621 S. Maiden Available 07/17/20 Well established neighborhood in the heart of town - Spacious 4BR home in Westminster - large den with lots of natural light and fireplace. Large open kitchen with gas range. New carpet in all 4 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Westminster
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
16 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
$1,164
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,234
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
12 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$825
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1261 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:15 PM
10 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
6 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
14 Units Available
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 PM
7 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1582 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7702 Jefferson Place Blvd D
7702 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1278 sqft
2BR/2BA CONDO @ Jefferson Place close to Bocage - This 2 BR 2 BA second story unit has been very well maintained. Very clean and neutral paint colors throughout. Large living area with fireplace, separate dining area and wet bar.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4
10282 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1106 sqft
10282 W. Winston Ave # 4 Available 08/02/20 Great Condo in Gated Community! - *Move in Special! First Month's Rent Free* This condo is in a gated community in a great location.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7894 Jefferson Place Unit B
7894 Jefferson Place Boulevard, East Baton Rouge County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1475 sqft
Fabulous Condo in the heart of town! - Upscale condo in park-like setting, near Whole Foods, Towne Center and an abundance of restaurants! 3 bed, 2 bath, lower level unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Westminster - Pine Park
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B
5160 Everett Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1125 sqft
5160 Everett Lane Apt. B Available 07/20/20 2 BEDROOM CONDO NEAR OUR LADY OF THE LAKE AND MALL OF LOUISIANA. - Directions: Essen to Summa turn right on Everett. Subdivision: Brandon Hollow 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHROOMS 1,125 SQ.FT. RENT: $ 950.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2350 E. Contour Dr.
2350 East Contour Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1814 sqft
Don't Wait, Just off Jefferson Hwy in Mid City Baton Rouge - If you and your family are looking to be close to it all and still want the ease of access to both I-10 and I-12 you need this property.

1 of 9

Last updated June 7 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
2774 Purvis Drive
2774 Purvis Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1766 sqft
2774 Purvis Drive Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom House with Bonus room Located off Jefferson Hwy and Drusilla - Directions: Drusilla to Wesson to Purvis Dr. Subdivision: Drusilla Place 3 BEDROOMS w/ bonus room off utility room 2 BATHROOMS 1,766 SQ.
Results within 5 miles of Westminster
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
$
21 Units Available
South Burbank
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1483 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:44 PM
13 Units Available
Jefferson - Drusilla
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:30 PM
35 Units Available
Eden Park
Provincial and The Crillon Apartments
1201 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$730
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1873 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Provincial & The Crillion Apartments. Both of our communities have the ability to provide you with everything you could possibly need.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
28 Units Available
O'Neal
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$890
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 06:33 PM
12 Units Available
Shenandoah
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$810
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 06:29 PM
3 Units Available
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
6 Units Available
Old Goodwood
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Shenandoah
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$870
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1267 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Airline/Jefferson
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
1 Bedroom
$927
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Westminster, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westminster renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Westminster Apartments with BalconiesWestminster Apartments with Parking
Westminster Apartments with Washer-DryersWestminster Dog Friendly Apartments
Westminster Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baton Rouge, LADenham Springs, LAZachary, LAGonzales, LAThibodaux, LAHammond, LA
Inniswold, LAWalker, LAAddis, LAShenandoah, LAGardere, LAVillage St. George, LA
Prairieville, LAJeanerette, LAOld Jefferson, LAMerrydale, LAOak Hills Place, LACentral, LA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady UniversityBaton Rouge Community College
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
Nicholls State University