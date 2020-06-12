/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
13 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Walker, LA
25 Units Available
Creekside Crossing
30100 Walker North Rd, Walker, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1119 sqft
Sidney Hutchinson Park and Livingston Square Shopping Center are both convenient to this community. Amenities include a resort-style pool, on-site playground and grilling areas. Apartments feature track lighting, oversized garden soaking tubs and private balconies/patios.
Results within 1 mile of Walker
10 Units Available
Village at Juban Lakes
11000 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$993
953 sqft
Homes feature stainless steel appliances, espresso cabinetry, and elegant crown molding. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, sand volleyball court, and dog park. Minutes from I-12. Close to Juban Crossing for convenient shopping.
24 Units Available
The Palms at Juban Lakes
11020 Buddy Ellis Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1118 sqft
A newly constructed luxury community. On-site amenities include grilling area, dog park, 1-acre lake and a designer pool with a tanning ledge. Homes feature gourmet kitchens, separate dining areas, and washers and dryers.
Results within 5 miles of Walker
42 Units Available
Springs at Juban Crossing
10077 Juban Crossing Blvd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1143 sqft
Garden-style community with luxury apartments featuring designer-inspired kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Enjoy the swimming pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Gated entrance and online rent payments.
1 Unit Available
30914 Louisiana 16
30914 Louisiana Highway 16, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1076 sqft
Open concept floorplan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home available for immediate move in! This apartment home includes black kitchen appliance package, washer and dryer and has carpet in bedrooms only! Tour Today and discover a new way of living
1 Unit Available
13424 Lonnie Wascom Dr Lot 2B
13424 Lonnie Wascom Road, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
938 sqft
2 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Duplex located off Walker North Rd., seconds away from Levi Milton Elementary.
Results within 10 miles of Walker
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
O'Neal
48 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
24 Units Available
Live Oak Trace
7615 Magnolia Beach Rd, Denham Springs, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1076 sqft
Three miles from Antique Village, these homes feature walk-in closets, state-of-the-art kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, grilling stations, and a fitness center.
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
1 Unit Available
11784 SPRINGFIELD RD
11784 Springfield Rd, Livingston County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Remodeled Mobile Home in Live Oak School district. Quiet, Rural setting with plenty of space and a very large yard. Uncovered Driveway Parking and plenty of room to roam.
Broadmoor/Sherwood
1 Unit Available
15714 Riverdale Ave. East
15714 Riverdale Avenue East, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
928 sqft
- Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath townhome for lease. Granite counter tops in kitchen and first floor bathroom. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator are provided.
