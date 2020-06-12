/
3 bedroom apartments
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Red Chute, LA
137 Chimney Lane
137 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1758 sqft
Wonderfully kept home with nice updates throughout with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a roomy two-car garage. Lovely lot with lots of shade trees and a large backyard.
219 Chimney
219 Chimney Lane, Red Chute, LA
COUNTRY PLACE LIVING - MOVE IN READY- REDUCED - Spacious four bedroom two full baths! New decorative painting throughout with a great living area with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan with w.b.f.p and mantel.
207 Sherwood Lane
207 Sherwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
207 Sherwood Lane Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Country Place in Haughton - Property is located on the outskirts of Bossier City in the town of Haughton & its a Great place to learn how to fish, walk or ride a bike around..
223 Deerwood Lane
223 Deerwood Lane, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1786 sqft
223 Deerwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Country Place Charmer....
420 Dogwood South Lane
420 Dogwood South Lane, Red Chute, LA
420 Dogwood South Lane Available 06/30/20 Upstairs Bonus w/full Bath...
526 Fox Cove
526 Fox Cove, Red Chute, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
Great home in the Gated Community of Dogwood South. Features an open floor plan, wood floors, granite counter tops, neutral new paint, large covered patio area out back. Community features pool, walking trails, horse stables and more.
Results within 1 mile of Red Chute
Stockwell Landing Apartments
2175 Stockwell Rd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1299 sqft
At Stockwell Landing, the lifestyle is simply quality. Upon entering the controlled access gate, you will find spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
1952 Honey Tree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trl, Eastwood, LA
1952 Honey Tree Trail Available 06/15/20 Exceptional Home In Forest Hill's in Haughton.... - Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* (RLNE2950792)
1952 Honeytree Trail
1952 Honeytree Trail Circle, Eastwood, LA
Large Lot*Landscaped*2 car garage*4 bedrooms*2 bathrooms*fireplace*Tiled Open Floor Plan*Great Schools*Close to BAFB* Available 6/15
Results within 5 miles of Red Chute
Villaggio
2101 Villaggio Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,554
1393 sqft
Close to I-20 and Route 70-90. Large, modern apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, patio or balcony and granite counters. Community has as pool, a gym and parking. Cats and dogs allowed.
Lexington Place III
1303 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$11,980
1203 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Lexington Place II
1305 Williamsburg Drive, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1370 sqft
Lexington Place in Bossier City, LA, offers a full array of amenities in the ideal location. Our tranquil, inviting community is located just outside the north gate of Barksdale Air Force Base, near shopping, dining and entertainment.
524 Half Moon Lane
524 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
One of our areas newest and finest neighborhoods, Tiburon is a gated community that exemplifies all that is good about Bossier. This immaculate home features all of the luxuries you expect. Granite. Ceramic and wood floors. Whirlpool master bath.
412 Half Moon
412 Half Moon Lane, Bossier City, LA
412 Half Moon Available 07/05/20 Luxury Living in North Bossier! - Welcome Home ~ This beautifully constructed 4 bed 3 bath home boasts ceramic and wood flooring throughout ~ carpet in all bedrooms ~ granite countertops with backsplash ~ stainless
7608 Redwood Court
7608 Redwood Lane, Bossier County, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1463 sqft
Nice home on the back street of a quiet subdivision, conveniently located at the intersection of HWY 80 & HWY 157 and only minutes from I-20.
3308 Kingsford Place
3308 Kingsford Place, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1374 sqft
This Adorable 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Features A Den With Hardwood Floors, Wood Burning Fireplace, New Ceramic Tile, Nice Size Bedrooms, Sky Lights, Garden Tub In Master Suite. Minutes To BAFB. Won't Last Long!!! Available 7/14
Results within 10 miles of Red Chute
Reflections of Island Park
2600 Celebration Cv, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1789 sqft
Welcome to Reflections of Island Park Apartments! Our gated community offers beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments for you to call home! Each open-concept apartment features spacious living areas with wood-style flooring, fully-equipped
Kingston Crossing
90 Kingston Crossing, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
863 sqft
This community's residents enjoy a recreation room, dog park, swimming pool, and clubhouse. They're also close to White Oak Bayou, Red River, and Maplewood Park. Walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities round out the experience.
Reserve at Bossier City
4855 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
1312 sqft
Quiet residential community just minutes from Downtown Shreveport and Barksdale Air Force Base. Pet-friendly units with faux wood flooring and garden tubs. Free cable and high-speed internet.
Springlake-University Terrace
The Summit of Shreveport
6051 Roma Dr, Shreveport, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly living near LSU Shreveport. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with garden tubs, cherry cabinets, ceiling fans, granite countertops, and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
Jamestown Place
5400 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Jamestown Place II
5400 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1378 sqft
When you enter the grounds at Jamestown Place Apartments in Bossier City, LA, youll discover the tranquil ambiance of a truly inspiring community.
Landing at Willow Bayou
2940 Le Oaks Dr, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1396 sqft
Convenient to Swan Lake and Airline High School, this community features a tanning salon, coffee/tea bar, billiards table, and a fitness center with free weights. Units have high ceilings and patio or balcony.
2224 Brownlee
2224 Brownlee Road, Bossier City, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2384 sqft
North Bossier - Large home. Open foor plan. Gorgeous updated kitchen. Large shed with electric in backyard. Huge lot! (RLNE5835251)