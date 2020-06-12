/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
64 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Oak Hills Place, LA
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
7707 BLUEBONNET BLVD
7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1186 sqft
Come experience the luxury and convenience of Perkins Rowe with this stunning 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo! This exclusive corner unit features an open floor plan with wraparound Pella windows in every room.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Perkins - Highland
1 Unit Available
8500 Bluebonnet #D14
8500 Bluebonnet Boulevard, Oak Hills Place, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1236 sqft
Beautiful 2 BR/ 2BT La Maison Rouge 8500 Bluebonnet Blvd #14 $1000.00 - This is a downstairs 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo and the square feet is 1236. Rent is $1000.00 which includes the water, sewer, and garbage. Corner unit with two porches.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Hills Place
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
South Baton Rouge
35 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
53 Units Available
Citiscape at Essen
5010 Mancuso Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
Brilliant Baton Rouge apartments in a friendly complex. Recently renovated units boast carpets, hardwood floors and air conditioning. Alarm system, internet access, swimming pool and fire pit. Just north of Interstate 10.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
5 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Hills Place
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
Shenandoah
10 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
$
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
7 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Airline/Jefferson
9 Units Available
Bristol Place
5960 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1148 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
South Burbank
18 Units Available
Indigo Park
11959 Nicholson Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1225 sqft
Modern community with luxury amenities including a salt water pool, 24-hour fitness center and theater room. Apartments offer designer lighting and gourmet kitchens, along with lake views in some units.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
Jones Creek
23 Units Available
Ivy Park
6444 Jones Creek Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1164 sqft
Discover the finest apartments in Baton Rouge at Ivy Park Apartments.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
2 Units Available
Ole Towne
1627 College Drive, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ole Towne in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Pollard - Woodchase
21 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:20am
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
35 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
39 Units Available
The Highland Club
17505 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1189 sqft
Welcome to The Highland Club, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Baton Rouge, LA.
Similar Pages
Oak Hills Place 2 BedroomsOak Hills Place 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOak Hills Place 3 BedroomsOak Hills Place Accessible Apartments
Oak Hills Place Apartments with BalconyOak Hills Place Apartments with GarageOak Hills Place Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOak Hills Place Apartments with Parking