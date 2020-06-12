/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
86 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Inniswold, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
6 Units Available
The Gates At Citiplace
2500 Gates Cir, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1139 sqft
Luxury apartments with hardwood floors, in-suite laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, guest suites, and sports courts. Great location near IHOP, BREC Industriplex Park. Short drive to Baton Rouge.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Jefferson Terrace - Inniswold
1 Unit Available
10444 Jefferson Hwy Unit H
10444 Jefferson Highway, Inniswold, LA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1240 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located off Jefferson Hwy in a Gated Community - Directions: Nesser Gardens Subdivision: Destination at Nesser Condominiums; Directly across from BRQ Restaurant.
Results within 1 mile of Inniswold
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Airline/Jefferson
2 Units Available
Devonshire
11620 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$840
1020 sqft
We are conveniently located close to everything: the best restaurants, banks, and great schools such as Woodlawn Elementary and High. Also, we're convenient to ITT Technical College and both I-10 and I-12 Interstates.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Airline/Jefferson
12 Units Available
Jefferson Arms
10390 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1050 sqft
At Jefferson Arms Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, we allow you to escape the chaos of city life.
Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
South Baton Rouge
36 Units Available
Tuscany Villas
10732 S Mall Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
967 sqft
Units feature laundry, carpet and recent renovations. Community includes a gym, internet access, parking, a pool and an internet cafe. Located on S. Mall Dr., close to lots of shopping options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Jones Creek
10 Units Available
Hidden Pointe
11850 Wentling Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
Hidden Pointe Apartments is an inviting apartment community nestled in the heart of South Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
South Baton Rouge
6 Units Available
Siegen Calais
8363 Siegen Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$850
695 sqft
Siegen Calais unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication in beautiful Baton Rouge, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
11 Units Available
Cypress Park
10318 Celtic Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1072 sqft
Discover Cypress Park Apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, a lush oasis tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. At Cypress Park, you can surround yourself with the warm and friendly atmosphere of home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Westminster - Pine Park
1 Unit Available
5223 BLAIR LN
5223 Blair Lane, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Great location! Cozy condo in the heart of Baton Rouge. Close to Our Lady of the Lake and Mall of Louisiana. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Call us today for your private showing.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
10286 W Winston Ave
10286 West Winston Avenue, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1124 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available at Lake Plaza Condominiums. Updated granite counter tops, spacious rooms, with washer and dryer in unit. Complex has a pool, gym, gazebo, and lake for resident use.
Last updated June 7 at 06:03pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
1 Unit Available
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive - 1
4151 Jefferson Woods Drive, East Baton Rouge County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1336 sqft
Beautifully re-done home in a great location. Hardwood floors throughout, recently re-done kitchen. Covered parking in a quiet community. Home comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer. Small dogs are allowed
Results within 5 miles of Inniswold
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Warwick
8001 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Warwick in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Pollard - Woodchase
21 Units Available
Mansions in the Park
7250 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1033 sqft
Virtual tours and online leasing available! Contact our team by phone or email today. Nestled in acres of beautiful trees & landscaping. Secluded location in the heart of the city offers luxury living.
Last updated June 12 at 06:21pm
Jefferson - Tiger Bend
34 Units Available
Tapestry Long Farm
16333 Columns Way, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1139 sqft
Tapestry Long Farm is the kind of tranquil and relaxing retreat you daydream about. We’ve crafted your new Baton Rouge, luxury apartment home within Long Farm Village, a pedestrian-scaled live, work, play community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
O'Neal
50 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
2455 Weldwood Dr, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1038 sqft
Welcome home to Lakeside Villas, where youll find luxury in the heart of Baton Rouge. Our beautiful community is situated on a private lake surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Shenandoah
16 Units Available
Evergreen at Coursey Place
13675 Coursey Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1070 sqft
Modern apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Community includes a resort-style pool, fitness center and business center. Head to nearby Forest Community Park during free time. Easy access to I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
13 Units Available
Hampton Court Apartments
2424 Drusilla Ln, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
Known as Louisiana's best kept secret, Hampton Court offers affordable apartments in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Spring Brook
15580 George Oneal Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
1064 sqft
Five spacious floor plans featuring chef-style kitchens, large garden tubs, full-size washers and dryers, and carpeting. Convenient to I-10 and I-12 for easy access to Downtown Baton Rouge.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33pm
Jefferson - Drusilla
12 Units Available
Tapestry Bocage
7857 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1164 sqft
Tapestry Bocage brings modern upscale apartment living to one of the most dynamic and active areas of Baton Rouge. Introducing 124 beautifully cultivated apartment residences to the walkable and well-connected Bocage neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 06:41pm
Shenandoah
12 Units Available
Regency Club
11555 Southfork Ave, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$880
950 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with tennis and volleyball courts, two swimming pools, grilling areas, and a resident fitness center. Close to the Mall of Louisiana and LSU.
Last updated June 12 at 06:22pm
Old Goodwood
7 Units Available
The Patrician
5000 Claycut Rd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1191 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Patrician in Baton Rouge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
8 Units Available
Millennium Towne Center
6810 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1230 sqft
Urban-style apartments with exposed ductwork, track lighting, and 10-foot ceilings. Ample property amenities, including a gym, theater, pool, and cyber cafe. Shop and dine at Towne Center at Cedar Lodge. Near I-10 and I-12.
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
Bocage - Citi Place - Concord Estates
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
7975 N Jefferson Place Circle, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1278 sqft
Look no further for great apartment home living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, because you've found it at Jefferson Place.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Mayfair
54 Units Available
The Park On Bluebonnet
8008 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1118 sqft
Luxurious units include bath tub, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and ice maker. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill and pool. Located to parks, restaurants and entertainment.
