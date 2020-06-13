Apartment List
41 Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
9 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 D Yvonne St
212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094 Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
110 Dogleg Drive
110 Dogleg Drive, Broussard, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Dogleg Drive in Broussard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Broussard

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
20 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$960
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
18 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$805
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$879
966 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$680
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$665
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$873
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$650
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$855
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$660
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
1 Bedroom
$721
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Plateau Unit D
203 Plateau Rd, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Coming Soon - 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Townhome - This brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be move-in ready before summer. The modern design mixed with craftsman touches makes this townhome feel both fresh and comfortable.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Peggy Street
213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats) Students: No Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections Deposit: 1 month rent Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Appliances:

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2100 sqft
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
309 Cornelius Dr
309 Cornelius Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2250 sqft
Near River Ranch, this is a three bedroom two bath home, office located on an extra large lot and recently updated. Plenty of room to park vehicles and double gate entrance into the backyard for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
202 River Oaks Circle
202 River Oak Circle, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 202 River Oaks Circle in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
202 Newcastle
202 Newcastle Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1700 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided;

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Holden Heights
1 Unit Available
138 Glynndale Avenue
138 Glynndale Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with extra room for office or bonus room. All wood and tile flooring throughout. Large shaded fenced-in back yard and open patio. The home has a carport area for parking and small storage area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Broussard, LA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Broussard renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

