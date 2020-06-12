/
3 bedroom apartments
49 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA
Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1303 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 12 at 07:01pm
5 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1318 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
110 Dogleg Drive
110 Dogleg Drive, Broussard, LA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 110 Dogleg Drive in Broussard. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Broussard
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1106 La NeuvilleRd
1106 La Neuville Rd, Lafayette, LA
Large 4Bed/2Bath House on Beautiful Lot - Four bedroom, 2 bath. Large rooms, spacious kitchen, large laundry/storage room. Great lot with gorgeous trees on the corner of La Neuville and Failla. Fresh paint and new floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
416 Claystone Rd
416 Claystone Rd, Youngsville, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1925 sqft
Great home near Nunu's - Great DSLD home in Meadows Bend Lakes subdivision right near Nunu's. Home features wood floors, a master suite and open living area. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5174128)
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
107 Aristotle Drive
107 Aristotle Drive, Lafayette County, LA
Lawn care and pest control included; refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher provided; fenced yard with screened patio
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Acadian Oaks
1 Unit Available
112 Gussie Drive
112 Gussie Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Comfortable home in desirable location. This home is a split floor plan that includes a wood burning fireplace, large eat-in kitchen with a bay window.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1206 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
19 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$815
973 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$914
1150 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1816 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:26pm
16 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1342 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 06:44pm
25 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1337 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Hillside Drive #44
112 Hillside Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1261 sqft
112 Hillside Drive #44 Available 06/30/20 Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom - Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom , Near UL At Three fountains condos No Pets Allowed (RLNE5734974)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Castle Row
112 Castle Row, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1410 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau - Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home off of Guilbeau with 2 car garage featuring laminate hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Emerald Sands Lane
108 Emerald Sands Lane, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1643 sqft
108 Emerald Sands Lane Available 08/01/20 Three bedroom house in Lafayette - Three bedroom, two fullbath house , garage ,wood floors , fire place ,and granite counter tops, in Harbor Lights Dr. (RLNE4959033)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
213 Peggy Street
213 Peggy Street, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome Updated - Private Patio - Pets: Yes with $300 pet fee (Small Dogs Only and Cats) Students: No Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, oven, w/d connections Deposit: 1 month rent Electricity: LUS Water: LUS Appliances:
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 N. College Road
208 North College Rd, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1700 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home on N. College Near UL Athletics. Close to Cajun Field for sports and transportation, close to shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Horseshoe Dr #20
117 Horseshoe Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1389 sqft
3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College - 3 Bedroom Town Home Central Lafayette off of South College. It comes with all the appliances including the washer and dryer. Comes with Covered dedicated parking for 2 vehicles.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Robley Dr
903 Robley Drive, Lafayette, LA
903 Robley Dr Available 07/04/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom brick home in Lafayette - At 2100 square feet this home features a split floor plan, 2 car garage, fenced in backyard and turnaround in the driveway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bendel Gardens
1 Unit Available
801 Beverly Drive
801 Beverly Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1887 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath in Bendel Gardens Subdivision - Pet Friendly - 3 bed 2 bath single-family home with nice size yard and beautiful oak tree, beautiful sunroom, and nice size bedrooms. Bendel Gardens is a highly desired established subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
309 Cornelius Dr
309 Cornelius Drive, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2250 sqft
Near River Ranch, this is a three bedroom two bath home, office located on an extra large lot and recently updated. Plenty of room to park vehicles and double gate entrance into the backyard for storage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
202 River Oaks Circle
202 River Oak Circle, Lafayette, LA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 202 River Oaks Circle in Lafayette. View photos, descriptions and more!
