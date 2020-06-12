/
2 bedroom apartments
44 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broussard, LA
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Villa Broussard II
233 St Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
10 Units Available
Villa Broussard
231 Saint Nazaire Rd, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1087 sqft
At Villa Broussard Apartments in Broussard, LA, we offer upscale living at an affordable price.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 D Yvonne St
212 Yvonne St, Broussard, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Available 07/06/20 Condo - Property Id: 291094 Currently remodeling with new carpet, counter tops, light fixtures, wallpaper, shelving, bathroom fixtures, windows & paint.
Results within 1 mile of Broussard
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
100 Molasses
100 Molasses Row, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Lawn care and pest control provided; all appliances provided.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
610 Pillette Road
610 Pillette Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$650
925 sqft
Large Condo with living room, dining room, kitchen, open. All appliances included ( stove , Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal) Split floor plan with each bedroom having bath and walk in closet. Washer / dryer hook-ups. Ample parking.
Results within 5 miles of Broussard
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Willow Gardens Apartments
101 Glouchester Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$726
1029 sqft
Comfortable, versatile living spaces in Lafayette, a short walk from Thomas Park. Apartments have ceiling fans, ovens and air conditioning. Internet access, media room and 24-hour maintenance. Close to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
The Bradford
173 S Beadle Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$690
766 sqft
Cable-ready units with frost-free refrigerators, individual heat and air conditioning, tiled kitchens and baths, and patios/balconies. Quiet residential community near Downtown Lafayette and Bendel Gardens.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Acadian Point
221 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$708
888 sqft
Situated west of the 339/182 intersection, the South Point Apartments grounds feature a pool, large open-air lounge, courtyard, clubhouse, gym and dog park. Apartments have in-unit laundry and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Audubon Lake
1019 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$980
996 sqft
If you’ve been dreaming of a relaxing break from life’s hustle and bustle, Audubon Lake is the place for you. With scenic water views & lush landscaping you can enjoy from your private patio or balcony, Audubon Lake is the perfect place to unwind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
15 Units Available
Ansley Walk
1200 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1127 sqft
Ansley Walk, located in beautiful Lafayette, provides a wonderful escape from the ordinary where you can experience extraordinary style and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Highlands of Grand Pointe
3601 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1504 sqft
Close to fine dining, theaters, and shopping. Units feature carpet, dishwasher, extra storage, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, parking, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
South College Gardens
915 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$651
756 sqft
Located on South College Road near universities and shopping, South College Gardens is a three-building, U-shaped complex with a large courtyard. Grounds include bbq area, gym and lap pool. Pet-friendly apartments offer spacious design and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Oaks
330 Feu Follet Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$723
924 sqft
It All Starts Here LOCATION, COMMUNITY, QUALITY LIVING. We strive to create a comfortable living community that tenants are proud to call home. We see our community as one big family that values each and every person.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
Plantation Crossing
215 Republic Ave, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1078 sqft
At Plantation Crossing, we have the perfect combination of convenient in-home features and relaxing community amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Acadian Gardens
710 S College Rd, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Fantastic location near Lafayette Central Park. Located in Downtown Lafayette. On-site pool, grill area and courtyard. Pets welcome. Units are recently renovated and include walk-in closets, updated appliances and ceiling fans.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
19 Units Available
Robley Place Apartments
1100 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1129 sqft
Youve discovered a luxurious rental community with a lifestyle unlike anywhere else in Lafayette.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Peppertree Apartments
1000 Robley Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$867
972 sqft
Our beautifully designed apartment homes offer spacious closets, fireplaces, full size washer and dryers included and much more. We offer residents a lifestyle choice with many amenities. Call us to schedule a tour today.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
206 Caudill
206 Caudill Dr, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! - Gorgeous 2BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Plateau Unit D
203 Plateau Rd, Lafayette County, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Coming Soon - 2 Bed/ 2 Bath Townhome - This brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome will be move-in ready before summer. The modern design mixed with craftsman touches makes this townhome feel both fresh and comfortable.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1008 S College Rd #212
1008 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
Condo Near UL - Great location convenient to ULL, Cajundome and Lafayette General. Association due paid by owner covers swimming pool, water, sewage and trash pick up and pest control (RLNE5712536)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Ella St
208 Ella Street, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Home Near UL campus! - 2 bed 2 baths contemporary home near UL! (RLNE5527407)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1201 S College Rd #5
1201 South College Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2005 sqft
Upscale 2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Upscale two bed two bath townhome near Girard Park and University. Luxury style living in the center of Lafayette. Private 2 car garage and laundry units inside the home. Call or text 337.772.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2404 Pinhook Unit #15
2404 West Pinhook Road, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 Bath - Call or text 337.772.8005 for more information (RLNE5340532)
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Holden Heights
1 Unit Available
138 Glynndale Avenue
138 Glynndale Avenue, Lafayette, LA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with extra room for office or bonus room. All wood and tile flooring throughout. Large shaded fenced-in back yard and open patio. The home has a carport area for parking and small storage area.
