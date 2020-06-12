/
2 bedroom apartments
108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southgate, KY
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of Southgate
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East-Central District
1 Unit Available
645 Highland Avenue
645 Highland Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
TWO BEDROOM! *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT - Property Id: 117688 'the Kensington' There are also garages with automatic openers if covered and private parking is desired. There is onsite laundry with coin operated washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
831 S Grand Ave
831 South Grand Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
2 bedroom at the Grandeur - Property Id: 147969 These buildings were completely gutted and renovated in the summer of 2015.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
1410 Alexandria Pike
1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067 *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT https://www.youtube.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
44 Holly Woods Drive
44 Holly Woods Drive, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$950
The Astaire - Property Id: 192852 the Astire' is a 10 unit building that has been fully updated located in Fort Thomas. The Astire has everything you're looking for in a 2 bedroom. Free street parking and spots on side of the building.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South End
1 Unit Available
40 Pleasant Avenue
40 Pleasant Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Southgate
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Dayton
125 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
14 Units Available
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
7 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
East Walnut HIlls
4 Units Available
Residences at DeSales Plaza
1550 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Located in East Walnut Hills, residents can expect gas fireplace, bay windows, walk-in closets and eco-friendly heating. Community benefits feature wheelchair access, elevator and secure parking. Complex houses retail outlets such as Cafe DeSales Coffee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Taylors Landing
31 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Last updated June 11 at 07:33pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
Columbia Square Apartments
2728 Erie Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great location located right on the square! Large kitchen with lots of storage. Your new apartment home is located in a secure building. You'll also find us to be a pet friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Adams
4 Units Available
Mt. Adams Living
1055 Saint Paul Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1027 sqft
Nicely crafted homes in the charming Mount Adams neighborhood. Tenants have access to a fitness center and swimming pool. Within walking distance of Eden Park, Krohn Conservatory and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Close to I-71.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mount Washington
6 Units Available
Deer Hill
2551 Spindlehill Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Energy-efficient windows and extra storage in air-conditioned units wired for cable and high-speed internet. Round-the-clock gym and emergency maintenance. Across the street from Stanbery Park and Stern Preserve.
