3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM
57 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, KY
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12502 Brothers Ave
12502 Brothers Avenue, Middletown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1590 sqft
Great home with 2 living spaces, eat-in kitchen, laundry room, 2.5 baths and a garage. Master suite includes a walk-in closet and full attached bath. 2 other large bedrooms and hall bath complete the 2nd floor.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
30 Units Available
Avoca Apartments
1405 Avoca Ridge Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
Come home to your own private oasis at Avoca Apartments, featuring brand new apartment homes in Louisville, KY. Here at Avoca Apartments, youll be a part of a lifestyle that defines contemporary and convenient living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:28 PM
82 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,646
1403 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43 PM
1 Unit Available
12303 Ridge Crest Drive
12303 Ridge Crest Drive, Woodland Hills, KY
Beautifully renovated home in Woodland Hills neighborhood! It has hardwood floors through out, newer windows and an amazing living space upstairs. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, a very spacious den and a full bath.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
14915 Forest Oaks Drive
14915 Forest Oaks Drive, Jefferson County, KY
Beautiful Lake Forest Home - This gorgeous 2 story home with a basement has 9' ceilings, 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath and features lots of molding, turned staircase, hardwood floor in foyer and kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
30 Units Available
Briarwood
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1180 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
21 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
43 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1406 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
144 Units Available
Flats at Springhurst
4201 Simcoe Lane, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1429 sqft
Like your favorite luxury resort, Flats at Springhurst features the latest in amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Hurstbourne
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
15 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1762 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
86 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1360 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
24 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Last updated July 15 at 06:24 PM
14 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1032 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
27 Units Available
Hurstbourne Acres
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1366 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Last updated March 21 at 12:12 AM
16 Units Available
Champion Farms
3700 Springhurst Blvd, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1307 sqft
Within walking distance to Springhurst Towne Center. Apartments with private entrances, walk-in laundry rooms and kitchen pantries in a pet-friendly community with a large bark park. On-site tanning salon, spa, swimming pool, gym and more.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Legends at Indian Springs
11000 Indian Legends Dr, Louisville, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1525 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Louisville and from shopping, dining and University of Louisville nightlife. Units include outdoor space, hardwood floors, dishwashers and on-site laundry. Access to clubhouse, pool and tennis courts.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
754 Yorkwood Pl
754 Yorkwood Place, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1310 sqft
East Hampton Townhouse - Property Id: 304965 All mechanicals, flooring and kitchen appliances less than two years old. Wash machine and dryer included inside unit. Lots of storage space. Gas grill on deck.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9310 Talitha Dr
9310 Talitha Drive, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1182 sqft
Fantastic Home in the heart of Fern Creek! This beautiful, well maintained brick ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath with a 2 car attached garage. Hurry as this home will not last long.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
4405 Mackenzie Place
4405 Mackenzie Place, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1778 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!