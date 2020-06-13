Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ...

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
9712 Willowwood Way
9712 Willowwood Way, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Located on a cul de sac near schools, restaurants and so much more this 3 bedroom, 1 full bath home has much to offer. Hardwood flooring in living room and bedrooms. Yard is fully fenced. Call for your showing today!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10313 Chimney Ridge
10313 Chimney Ridge Court, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1414 sqft
Open concept ranch with hardwood flooring. Complete appliance package including washer and dryer. Catherdral vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace. Nice deck and yard. Some storage available under the house in a tall crawl space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9200 Loch Lea Ln.
9200 Loch Lea Lane, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1668 sqft
Rental Houses, 9200 Loch Lea Ln.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11731 Trottingham Circle
11731 Trottingham Cir, Jeffersontown, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2056 sqft
- Welcome to the spacious and airy LIKE NEW Dalton home design in Hanover Trace! This spacious home has 2056 square feet and has features that include a first floor den and second floor loft which is perfect for entertaining! This open floor plan
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
40 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$989
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Hurstbourne Acres
24 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
Studio
$881
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:45am
4 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$970
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1463 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hurstbourne Acres
33 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
1 Bedroom
$735
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$875
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1266 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$769
2 Bedrooms
$749
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
517 Moser Rd
517 Moser Road, Douglass Hills, KY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2070 sqft
First class executive smart secure rental house available in the highly desired safe Douglas Hills subdivision. control it from your phone! smart door locks, security system, smart doorbell, sec cameras, smart thermostat, and many more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10610 Pinoak View Dr
10610 Pinoak View Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1554 sqft
This outstanding 1-1/2 story home is located in great location close to everything and on a corner lot. This awesome home has three bedrooms, loft, two full baths, a two-car attached garage, and an inviting front porch.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Wildwood
1 Unit Available
9836 Longwood Cir
9836 Longwood Circle, Wildwood, KY
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2130 sqft
Great Neighborhood and Location. Freshly Painted, New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout house except new carpet in Living Room. New Windows upstairs bedrooms. Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room off Kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Fern Creek
1 Unit Available
5014 Roman Drive
5014 Roman Drive, Jefferson County, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1407 sqft
Fern Creek/Jtown off of Stony Brook Dr - 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Hard wood floors on main floor. Many updates.
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
21 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$908
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1386 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Claiborne Crossing
14601 Pulpit Dr, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1517 sqft
Enjoy luxurious living on the east side of Louisville, in the Lake Forest area. Features include a pool with cabanas and sundeck, clubhouse, gourmet kitchens and more. Easy access to highways, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Bellewood
51 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
Studio
$794
558 sqft
1 Bedroom
$824
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
44 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$940
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$982
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Oxmoor Apartment Homes
7400 Steeplecrest Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$845
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1279 sqft
High ceilings, spacious closets, and private patios characterize these cable-ready homes. Community amenities include a business center and a resort-inspired pool. About 20 minutes from the city center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$885
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lyndon
18 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northfield
15 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
1 Bedroom
$809
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
City Guide for Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown, KY, Small Town Values… Enterprising Spirit

Jeffersontown started off as a stop-over for settlers headed into Lousville and beyond in the 1700s. With about 27,000 people it's big for Kentucky -- but still very much a small town. If you like the outdoors, restaurants, and a relaxed pace of life, where the most exciting thing is the Gaslight Festival and Car Show, well now you're talking. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jeffersontown, KY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jeffersontown renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

