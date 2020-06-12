/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:15 PM
107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jeffersontown, KY
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1801 Janlyn Road
1801 Janlyn Road, Jeffersontown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$750
755 sqft
Come check out this nice two bedroom condo, located right off of Taylorsville rd. This condo has brand new caret. Has also been painted recently. The living room is large and open. The kitchen has matching stainless steel matching appliance.
1 of 17
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
3602 Willow Ave
3602 Willow Avenue, Jeffersontown, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
864 sqft
Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town! - Jeffersontown Cottage Home! 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Ranch/Cottage Style House in J-Town is ready for move in.
Results within 1 mile of Jeffersontown
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hurstbourne
18 Units Available
The Gentry at Hurstbourne
9500 Williamsburg Plaza, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1130 sqft
Luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments in community just off Whittington Parkway. Amenities include coffee bar, club room and 24-hour gym. Resort-style swimming pool and outdoor kitchen with entertainment area are also located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
103 Units Available
Haven on Tucker
1411 Tucker Station Road, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1169 sqft
Luxury 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartment Homes Located in the Heart of Louisville, KY. A relaxed lifestyle complemented by unbeatable amenities you wont find anywhere elseexperience it all at Haven on Tucker.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Hurstbourne Acres
31 Units Available
Meadows
2204 Deercross Dr, Hurstbourne Acres, KY
2 Bedrooms
$945
906 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with private patios, fireplaces, and extra storage space in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and on-site laundry. Close to I-64.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Hurstbourne Acres
23 Units Available
Springs at Hurstbourne
9202 Bunsen Way, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1118 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale community with newly renovated studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Smoke-free buildings, fitness center, pool, complimentary Starbucks bar. Easy access to I-64, shopping, dining.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
39 Units Available
Victory Knoll
11950 Victory Knoll Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1232 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Victory Knoll in Louisville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
3 Units Available
Flats at Hurstbourne
3280 Silver Springs Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
963 sqft
Enhance your personal style within one of our spacious, and luxurious apartment homes. Surrounded by convenience, comfort, and natural charm, we provide the unsurpassed services and modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
11 Units Available
Park Laureate
2050 Stony Brook Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1162 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a tranquil setting. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. On-site garage, gym, pool, and media room. Trash valet service. Car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated February 1 at 12:04am
Fern Creek
16 Units Available
Stony Brook Place
5312 Poindexter Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
Stony Brook Place in Louisville, KY offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom flats, and 2 bedroom town homes.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blue Ridge Manor
1 Unit Available
313 Rosewood Drive
313 Rosewood Drive, Blue Ridge Manor, KY
2 Bedrooms
$995
996 sqft
- Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Shelby Point - East End area. Enter into the secured shared entry, travel up the carpeted steps to enter this spacious unit. Freshly painted, UPDATED, with new carpet throughout.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
9407 Doral Court #9
9407 Doral Court, Jefferson County, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
1322 sqft
This 2 bedroom apartment is located at Regal Park Apartments in the East End of Louisville. These large 2-bedroom units have recently been remodeled and will make a great place for you to live!
Results within 5 miles of Jeffersontown
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Kendal on Taylorsville
4004 Keighley Park Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1240 sqft
Open floor plans and luxury amenities make this community ideal. Apartments feature chef-ready kitchens with quartz countertops, wood-grain flooring, lots of storage, and large private balconies. On-site pool, tennis court, and yoga studio available.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Ivy
3300 Altabrook Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1161 sqft
Relax in your expansive living room with hardwood inspired flooring, indulge in your favorite recipes with your fully-equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and kitchen island, or showcase your inner sommelier with our specialized
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
23 Units Available
SpringHouse
8400 Tapestry Circle, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1165 sqft
Springhouse Apartments offer new, pet-friendly luxury apartments in Louisville, KY. Our community is located in the City of Lyndon just off Westport Road. Springhouse has taken Louisville living to the next level.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
47 Units Available
The Paddock at Eastpoint
13516 Skywatch Ln, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1175 sqft
Luxury apartments located near shopping and commerce, with modern amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Community access to a pool, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Bellewood
50 Units Available
Halsey Flats
514 Brightwood Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$815
1134 sqft
This apartment is being renovated after being sold and all of the sites pertaining to it seem to be down or have no information that is accurate.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
116 Units Available
Springs at La Grange
10500 Drumlin Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1138 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the brand new townhome-style apartments at Springs at La Grange offer luxury living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
28 Units Available
Sova
11707 Nansemond Pl, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$949
852 sqft
Redecorated commodious garden apartments with vast closets, dishwashers, air conditioning and balconies. Community with playground and swimming pool. Walk to the Summit and Springhurst shopping centers, and enjoy the convenience of being near major expressways.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Newburg
13 Units Available
Derby Estates
5319 Rangeland Rd, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$899
934 sqft
Bright apartments near Black Mud Park. Air conditioning and private balcony/patio. Washer/dryer hook-ups in unit. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. Community has clubhouse and pool. Pet-friendly with off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northfield
13 Units Available
Prospect Park Apartment Homes
2300 Glen Eagle Dr, Northfield, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1044 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, private patios, and fireplaces. Common amenities include a clubhouse, business center, and barbecue area. Just 12 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Lyndon
16 Units Available
Brookside
8117 Coppercreek Dr, Lyndon, KY
2 Bedrooms
$875
906 sqft
The search is over—your dream apartment home is here at Brookside! An amazing array of must-have apartment amenities and community features will dazzle you.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Briarwood
33 Units Available
Woodbridge
1000 Glenridge Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$907
1009 sqft
Fantastic community in a wooded area with 100-year-old trees. On-site dog park, gym, pool, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, fireplace and updated appliances.
Similar Pages
Jeffersontown Apartments with GarageJeffersontown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJeffersontown Apartments with Parking