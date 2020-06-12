/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM
49 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fort Wright, KY
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
South Hills
9 Units Available
Wright's Point
109 Wrights Point Dr, Fort Wright, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1038 sqft
A hilltop community just minutes away from downtown Cincinnati. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage space, vaulted ceilings, and a private balcony or patio. Access to an outdoor hot tub and a gazebo.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Wright
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Central Business District
89 Units Available
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
Walnut Hills
21 Units Available
Poste Apartments
739 East Mcmillan Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1018 sqft
Located in the hilltop neighborhood of Walnut Hills, Poste is a mixed-use community of apartment homes and retail space.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1044 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:39am
Taylors Landing
31 Units Available
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1182 sqft
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Elsmere
26 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1054 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Mount Auburn
23 Units Available
One41 Wellington
141 Wellington Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1000 sqft
Welcome to One41 Wellington, the next level in contemporary, urban living. Designed with you in mind, One41 combines unique residential spaces, community amenities unlike any other, and a location right in the center of it all.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Business District
13 Units Available
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
1396 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Business District
6 Units Available
Groton
157 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1212 sqft
This premiere location close to the Paul Brown Stadium features loft apartments with high ceilings and platform bedrooms. Enjoy garage parking and additional storage. Only a short distance from the Blue Wisp Jazz Club.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1534 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Business District
5 Units Available
Greenwich on the Park
120 Garfield Pl, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1171 sqft
Sleek apartments with spacious layouts and exquisite finishes. Located right in the Central Business District -- the heart of downtown Cincinnati. A short walk from Fountain Square, the Contemporary Arts Center, and numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Licking Riverside
7 Units Available
Roebling Row
240 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,687
1331 sqft
Right by the Ohio River and a short walk from E 4th Street. Modern apartments include designer kitchen appliances, carpeting and walk-in closets. Community offers a sundeck with outdoor shower, a gym and a barbecue.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dayton
124 Units Available
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1084 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southgate
7 Units Available
Fox Chase South
1 Fox Chase Ln, Southgate, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, resort-like pool, and sauna for residents. Pets welcomed. Furnished apartments available. Units feature name-brand appliances, wood-burning fireplaces, and full-size washer and dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Dayton
5 Units Available
Schoolhouse Flats
208 8th Ave, Dayton, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1025 sqft
Located in a former school building within walking distance to the shops in Bellevue. Apartments feature soaring ceilings and ample living space. Select apartments boast spectacular Ohio River and Downtown Cincinnati views.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
Wilder
1 Unit Available
Vista Pointe
120 Vista Pointe Drive, Wilder, KY
2 Bedrooms
$839
995 sqft
110 Vista Pointe Dr Apt.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated February 27 at 04:27pm
Eastside Covington
2 Units Available
River's Edge at Eastside Pointe
1028 Greenup St, Covington, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1172 sqft
Easy access to downtown Cincinnati and I-71. Pet-friendly community with a health and fitness center and a pavilion with outdoor dining. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers and unique open floor plans.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West End
1 Unit Available
922 Weninger Circle
922 Weninger Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in West End - Luxury townhouse in the West End.
1 of 18
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
South End
1 Unit Available
1410 Alexandria Pike
1410 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 bed 2 bath with washer/dryer hookup in Ft Thomas - Property Id: 117067 *DO NOT APPLY THROUGH TURBO TENANT https://www.youtube.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
639 Main Street
639 Main Street, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Absolutely stunning fully furnished 2 beds, 2 bathroom unit in the heart of downtown..1 block away from Jeff Ruby Steakhouse, and Arnolf. Elevator opens up directly to the unit, featuring open floor plan with top notch finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South End
1 Unit Available
40 Pleasant Avenue
40 Pleasant Avenue, Fort Thomas, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Move in by May 15th and receive 1 month free. Very Large 2 bedroom with den..1500 sq ft! 2.5 bathrooms. Both bedrooms have attached full bath. Balcony and 1/2 bathroom off kitchen. Open floor plan.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bellevue
1 Unit Available
239 Grandview Avenue
239 Grandview Avenue, Bellevue, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Kent Lofts is a unique apartment style living! Pictured here is our 2 bedroom loft with 2 full baths/2 entertaining areas/in unit washer and dryer hookups/large windows/atrium windows in the loft area/granite counters/SS appliances/tiled
Results within 10 miles of Fort Wright
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Union
9 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1070 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Similar Pages
Fort Wright 1 BedroomsFort Wright 2 BedroomsFort Wright 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFort Wright 3 BedroomsFort Wright Apartments with Balcony
Fort Wright Apartments with GarageFort Wright Apartments with GymFort Wright Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Wright Apartments with ParkingFort Wright Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OH
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OH