/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:02 PM
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elsmere, KY
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Elsmere
25 Units Available
Overlook Apartment Homes
3000 Stoneybrook Ln, Elsmere, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1614 sqft
Located in Elsmere, just minutes from Cincinnati and Florence Mall. Luxury community is pet-friendly and features a resort-style pool and fitness center. Units have granite counters, hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Elsmere
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Delaware Crossing Apartments
1800 Brentwood Ln, Independence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1340 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Delaware Crossing Apartments in Independence. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Union
8 Units Available
Columns on Wetherington
1620 Corinthian Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1362 sqft
Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace, washer and dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Upscale community amenities include car wash area, basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground, pool and putting green.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Central Florence
16 Units Available
Grand at Florence
855 Clubtrail Dr, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,832
1566 sqft
Welcome to Grand at Florence, a spectacular new townhome and garden apartment community in lovely Northern Kentucky.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
10 Units Available
The Trails of Saddlebrook
646 Meadowlands Trail, Florence, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1226 sqft
Contemporary apartments surrounded by countryside yet close to the I-75 with access to Cincinnati. Each unit has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and a large private balcony or patio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Hills
1 Unit Available
1983 Pieck Dr
1983 Pieck Drive, Fort Wright, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely duplex minutes from downtown and airports. - Property Id: 297425 Lovely duplex, minutes from downtown and airport. Garden view master ensuite. Upgraded kitchen, bathrooms and laundry. Private balcony overlooking gardens.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Villa Hills
1 Unit Available
2612 Brookview Dr
2612 Brookview Court, Villa Hills, KY
Large, executive home in coveted Villa Hills location. Appx 2300 sf, with tons of updates and custom features. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths on a cul-de-sac street. Location is minutes from I-75, I-275, shopping restaurants and schools.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
8257 Rose Petal Drive
8257 Rose Petal Drive, Boone County, KY
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Delshire
1 Unit Available
4166 Copperfield Lane
4166 Copperfield Lane, Delshire, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 10 miles of Elsmere
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central Business District
11 Units Available
Shillito
151 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
2243 sqft
Close to the Central Business District and I-75. Townhomes feature a modern kitchen, a patio or balcony and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool, a courtyard and three fitness rooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Central Business District
62 Units Available
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Sayler Park
1 Unit Available
7043 Gracely Drive
7043 Gracely Drive, Cincinnati, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
613 Ivy Ridge Drive
613 Ivy Ridge Drive, Cold Spring, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Absolutely Stunning 3rd Level Condo overlooking woods*Private Rear Unit with possible 3 BR (Study can be 3rd BR)*Vaulted Ceilings*42" Cabinetry w/Granite Countertops + Bar*Stainless Steel Appliances*Glass Tile Backsplash*Private Laundry Room in
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Park Hills
1 Unit Available
1028 Rose Cir Park Hills Ky 41011-1925
1028 Rose Circle, Park Hills, KY
From the marble entry to the dental molding, the beautiful remodeled bathrooms to the city view, and so much more, this home has it all! Off the entry is a spacious living room with fireplace. Perfect private office space off that room.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
CUF
1 Unit Available
2549 Vestry St.
2549 Vestry Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2549 Vestry St.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lower Price Hill
1 Unit Available
2142 Hatmaker St
2142 Hatmaker Street, Cincinnati, OH
Overflowing with Character - Beautiful 3-story home near the Incline District. This huge house has all the original woodwork, exposed brick, and great hard wood floors.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
454 Warner St.
454 Warner Street, Cincinnati, OH
454 Warner St. Available 08/01/20 Clifton 5 Bedroom House - Available August 1st 2020! 5 bedroom with off-street parking, close to campus and surrounding restaurants.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
283 Earnshaw Avenue,
283 Earnshaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1889 sqft
283 Earnshaw Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
641 Clemmer
641 Clemmer Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
Clifton 5 Bedroom - This 4-5 bedroom/ 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Auburn
1 Unit Available
119 Valencia Street,
119 Valencia Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2002 sqft
119 Valencia Street, Available 07/10/20 119 Valencia 3BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** This beautiful old style two story 3BR/2BA home located in the up and coming revitalized OTR of Cincinnati close to downtown.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2218 Victor St
2218 Victor Street, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2218 Victor St Available 08/01/20 Nice Three Bedroom Home Close to UC with Extra Living Space - Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a Nice Open Kitchen and Large Living Room opening to Backyard and Deck and Private Yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5405 Plover Lane
5405 Plover Lane, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1436 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
2365 Stratford Avenue
2365 Stratford Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
This wonderful spacious home has been remodeled from top to bottom! Walking distance to UC campus and all that uptown has to offer including restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and more. Beautiful interior has been thoughtfully redesigned throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
West Price Hill
1 Unit Available
980 Woodbriar Lane
980 Woodbrier Lane, Cincinnati, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Elsmere 1 BedroomsElsmere 2 BedroomsElsmere 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElsmere 3 BedroomsElsmere Accessible Apartments
Elsmere Apartments with BalconyElsmere Apartments with GarageElsmere Apartments with GymElsmere Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElsmere Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYLebanon, OHGeorgetown, KYOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYMilford, OHForest Park, OHBeckett Ridge, OHKenwood, OHBellevue, KYCold Spring, KYFort Wright, KYSouth Lebanon, OHSouthgate, KY