2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bargersville, IN
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2133 Galaxy Dr
2133 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
2170 sqft
Quiet 2 bed 1 bath duplex home in Franklin! - This spacious ranch style duplex home is conveniently located in Franklin, just minutes from US-31, local shops, restaurants,quality schools, and major employers.
1 of 8
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1191 Cutler Lane
1191 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage.
1 of 21
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1597 Lacebark Drive
1597 Lacebark Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1506 sqft
Beautiful two-bedroom, two full bath condo nestled in the trees. Condo is on upper level of building.
Results within 10 miles of Bargersville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Edgewood
15 Units Available
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$904
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
South Franklin
Contact for Availability
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
10 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
21 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1259 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
Ameriplex
12 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
South Franklin
21 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
South Perry
4 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1070 sqft
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
$
10 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:31am
Southdale
23 Units Available
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods is located on the south side of Indianapolis, within minutes to all major interstates, US-31 and Meridian Street. There are numerous dining, shopping and entertainment choices just minutes away, near Greenwood Park Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
South Franklin
1 Unit Available
7279 Windsor Lakes Pl
7279 Windsor Lakes Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
Apartment at Southport road
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
I65-South Emerson
1 Unit Available
6231 Amber Creek Lane
6231 Amber Creek Lane, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1405 sqft
1500 sq foot condo for rent in Amberley Crossing. Conveniently located by Southport & I65. Community has pool, 24 hour fitness center, and clubhouse. No garage, but condo does own a designated parking spot numbered for convenience.
