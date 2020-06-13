Apartment List
/
IL
/
rolling meadows
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

223 Apartments for rent in Rolling Meadows, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Woodfield
4700 Arbor Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1275 sqft
Just off I-90 and Highway 53. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and luxurious walk-in closets. On-site amenities for active residents including pool, volleyball and gym in park-like setting. Media room and concierge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
30 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,928
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5456 Mayflower Court
5456 Mayflower Court, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2050 sqft
Come take a look at your next home because it won't last long! There is great space in this 2 story townhouse with the kitchen overlooking the main living space. Also large basement for storage or additional living space.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1906 Plum Grove Road
1906 South Plum Grove Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
UPDATED 2ND FLOOR END UNIT! OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, MARBLE IN KITCHEN, OPEN AIRY FLOOR PLAN BOAST SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, KING SIZED BEDROOM WITH AMPLE CLOSET SPACE, BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED BATH.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3401 wellington Court
3401 Wellington Ct, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 3 rd floor 1 BR,1 BA, condo in Riverwalk . White Kitchen cabinets,.ss appl. breakfast bar ,laundry in the unit , balcony overlooking park and parking lot . Big storage room , out side garage included .Downtown walking distance to plaza.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2850 Southampton Drive
2850 Southampton Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,258
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4607 KINGS WALK Drive
4607 Kings Walk Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo Located in Sought After School District 211! Spacious Floorplan Features Newer Windows and Doors, White Trim with 6 Panel Doors, Crown Molding, Wood Laminate Flooring & Recessed Lighting Throughout! Open Kitchen Featuring an

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4503 Magnolia Drive
4503 Magnolia Drive, Rolling Meadows, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2063 sqft
75% brick home in Plum Grove Hills Subdivision. Home in excellent condition. Nice master bedroom and bath on first level. Three more beds upstairs. Two full baths. All wood flooring! Almost all new appliances. New roof in 2017.

1 of 10

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
3810 Bobwhite Lane
3810 Bobwhite Lane, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1095 sqft
Move right in to this spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch style home nestled on a beautiful corner lot with oversized 2 car garage. Lots of outdoor space with large fenced-in backyard and patio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2308 Kirchoff Road
2308 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1183 sqft
** Crisp & Clean Home for Rent ** Only has been Owner Occupied ** First Time for Rent ** Very Spacious Immaculate Ranch Home ** Sundrenched Large Rooms ** Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with Newer Appliances, Separate Family with Wood Burning
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Meadows
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
238 Units Available
Element at Veridian
2200 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,499
683 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1191 sqft
Element at Veridian, not just an apartment home, it's a lifestyle home. Offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom floorplans, Element at Veridian provides sophistication to your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
835 South Dwyer Avenue
835 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Located in a great school district, this beautiful end unit on the 1st floor in a quiet and safe community is close to shopping, highway, train, hospital and golf course. Newly renovated.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
909 Casey Court
909 Casey Court, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Luxury 2 bedroom with gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout. New kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counter tops. Updated bathrooms. Large balcony with Lakeview. Laundry in building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
819 South DWYER Avenue
819 South Dwyer Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Freshly updated condo with premium 3rd floor private, quiet location! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout in 2017! New appliances in 2017! Big rooms, closet organizers, and plenty of storage with the extra storage unit right outside the front
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Meadows
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
60 Units Available
Arlington Heights
2134 S Goebbert Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1128 sqft
Beautiful landscaping near Roosevelt University. Open floor plans. Volleyball court, playground, beautiful pool, and business center on-site. Updated amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and lots of space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
46 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
8 Units Available
The Eclipse at 1450
1450 S Busse Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$986
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
885 sqft
At Eclipse at 1450 in Mt Prospect, IL, we know what it means to have a full slate of amenities. Each of our residents has full access to all of our great community amenities and in-home features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Central Business District
21 Units Available
Hancock Square at Arlington Station
180 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,278
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,494
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
1032 sqft
On major public transportation line, near parks, restaurants and Metropolis Performing Arts Center. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments in recently renovated building. Units have in-suite laundry facilities, granite counters and walk-in closets. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
16 Units Available
The Element
1550 Dempster St, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$843
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1650 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly apartments feature large walk-in closets, plank flooring, and balcony. Property amenities include swimming pool, yoga studio, and a renovated 24 hour-fitness center. Located near I-290 and I-90 and the Allstate Arena.
City Guide for Rolling Meadows, IL

Famous actor Gary Cole calls Rolling Meadows home.

The gently rolling terrain and Golden Corridor may be what initially draw you in to the city of Rolling Meadows, right? Of course, it can't be the overall good schools, ease of getting to and from the bigger cities for work, and the moderate housing prices. There's plenty of reason to consider this city as your first place to live or even the place you retire.

Having trouble with Craigslist Rolling Meadows? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rolling Meadows, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rolling Meadows renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rolling Meadows 1 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 BedroomsRolling Meadows 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRolling Meadows 3 BedroomsRolling Meadows Accessible ApartmentsRolling Meadows Apartments under $1,100
Rolling Meadows Apartments under $1,200Rolling Meadows Apartments with BalconyRolling Meadows Apartments with GarageRolling Meadows Apartments with GymRolling Meadows Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Meadows Apartments with Move-in Specials
Rolling Meadows Apartments with ParkingRolling Meadows Apartments with PoolRolling Meadows Apartments with Washer-DryerRolling Meadows Dog Friendly ApartmentsRolling Meadows Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, IL
Roselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College