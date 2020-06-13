Apartment List
/
IL
/
palatine
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,293
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1375 N Winslowe Dr Unit 303
1375 Winslowe Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Great location, next to major shopping centers and quick access to Rand/53. Convenient in unit laundry, balcony with great view,Bedroom with walk in closet. All amenities included only pay electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
431 E Osage Ln Apt 2A
431 East Osage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in a well kept condo complex in Palatine. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom, fireplace in living room,new laminate floor and balcony with sliding door. Unit is on the second floor with assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
1265 N Sterling Ave 105
1265 Sterling Avenue, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
935 sqft
Unit 105 Available 07/16/20 Attractive, clean 2-bed apartment close to Metra - Property Id: 292312 attractive unit can be arranged into a 1-bedroom with office or a 2-bedroom unit for roommates or a family with child(ren).

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1277 Wyndham Lane
1277 Wyndham Lane, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhome with living room, kitchen with breakfast bar and balcony on the 1st floor, with cozy wood burning fireplace and laminate floors. Bedroom with walk in closet and bathroom are on the 2nd floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
508 East Spruce Drive
508 Spruce Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
850 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment just has been completely remodeled and available for moving-in on 7/31/2020 High-end stainless steel appliances, new ACs, new laminate floors, maple cabinets, etc.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
20 North HALE Street
20 North Hale Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1580 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this spacious & charming vintage Rowhome w/finished English basement w/den located in downtown Palatine! Hardwood floors throughout, 9'ft ceilings, large dining room, newer windows.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Baldwin
1 Unit Available
252 West HAMILTON Drive
252 West Hamilton Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
SPACIOUS AND OPEN DARTMORD MODEL. 2 STORY TOWNHOUSE. OFFERS TWO LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH ITS OWN BATH IN POPULAR HAMILTON CREEK SUBDIVISION. NEAT & NEUTRAL THROUGHOUT WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE + 1 SPACE AT DRIVEWAY.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
716 North Deer Run Drive
716 North Deer Run Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
975 sqft
Updated 1st floor condo with 1car garage in desirable Deer Run Subdivision!! Live comfortably and safely all on one level with no stairs. Relax on your own private patio. Beautiful view of a park-like courtyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1117 North Claremont Drive
1117 North Claremont Drive, Palatine, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
Rare find! Introducing this Rental beautiful home in the highly desired Claremont Ridge subdivision.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
831 East Carriage Lane
831 East Carriage Lane, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 831 East Carriage Lane in Palatine. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
484 West Wood Street
484 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1965 sqft
3-STORY TOWNHOUSE PERFECTION! 2-BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, PRIVATE COURTYARD ENTRY, GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, OPEN CONCEPT LIVING & DINING ROOM W/FIREPLACE & ADJACENT KITCHEN; LARGE EAT IN AREA, ALL STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS,

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
24 West Station Street
24 West Station Street, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
FABULOUS LOFT CONDO DOWNTOWN PALATINE, WALK TO METRA, RESTAURANTS, BARS & SHOPPING. ENTRY DOOR MARKED 24W, ELEVATOR TO 2ND FLOOR.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
235 North Smith Street
235 North Smith Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1220 sqft
This corner end unit with 2 beds and 2 full baths is a must see!! Won't last long! Located in the highly sought after Metropolitan Building on the corner of Smith and Colfax which is only a block away from the Metra Station and all that Downtown

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
356 West Wood Street
356 West Wood Street, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
2100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL ROW HOUSE, RECENTLY Updated,Gleaming HARDWOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH CHERRY FLOORS, LG EATING AREA, 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND SS APPLIANCES.PANTRY and Balcony access.
Results within 1 mile of Palatine
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
City Guide for Palatine, IL

"My kind of town, Chicago is. My kind of people, too, People who smile at you." (My Kind of Town, Frank Sinatra)

Chicago is a world-class city that is home to more than 2 million people and that’s just in the city itself. When you count all of the surrounding suburbs, there are over 9 million people who choose to live here. If you've decided that the city itself is too busy or too expensive that’s when its time to check out the burbs. Palatine is a village in northwest Cook County that is definitely worth a second look for folks interested in settling into the good life--because who doesn't want to?

Having trouble with Craigslist Palatine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Palatine, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Palatine renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Palatine 1 BedroomsPalatine 2 BedroomsPalatine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalatine 3 BedroomsPalatine Accessible ApartmentsPalatine Apartments under $1,000Palatine Apartments under $1,100
Palatine Apartments with BalconyPalatine Apartments with GaragePalatine Apartments with GymPalatine Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalatine Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalatine Apartments with Parking
Palatine Apartments with PoolPalatine Apartments with Washer-DryerPalatine Cheap PlacesPalatine Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalatine Luxury PlacesPalatine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, IL
Des Plaines, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, IL
Lisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Baldwin

Apartments Near Colleges

William Rainey Harper CollegeCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago