/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Libertyville, IL
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Libertyville
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1130 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Libertyville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:26am
$
24 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
33 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
425 Benjamin Drive
425 Benjamin Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1501 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo. Kitchen features 42" Maple cabinets, granite counters, new SS refrigerator. Radiant Heat. In unit Washer/ Dryer. Master Suite with Double closets and master bath with dual vanity and separate tub and shower.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1255 South Danforth Court
1255 Danforth Ct, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1776 sqft
AMAZING HOME FOR RENT! - Rent in COMPLETE STYLE! Live in an Award winning school district being 103 & 125! Open, airy and full of sunshine floor plan! Brand New High end appliances! Granite Counter-tops! Stainless appliances! Hardwood floors!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
The Woodlands at Fiore
1 Unit Available
234 WILLOW Parkway
234 Willow Parkway, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Huge price reduction for quick rent! Gorgeous spacious & lovely end unit ranch townhome. Features beautiful eat-in kitchen w/ ceramic tile floor. Large Living room combines w/ dining room, sliding to patio by park-like setting.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Old Farm Village
1 Unit Available
271 East Fabish Drive
271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1174 sqft
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
329 Farmingdale Circle
329 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Available from June1!!!! 1200 sf 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets. Pool access. Close to shopping and train station.
1 of 5
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.
Results within 10 miles of Libertyville
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Similar Pages
Libertyville 1 BedroomsLibertyville 2 BedroomsLibertyville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLibertyville 3 BedroomsLibertyville Accessible Apartments
Libertyville Apartments with BalconyLibertyville Apartments with GarageLibertyville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLibertyville Apartments with Parking