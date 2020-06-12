/
2 bedroom apartments
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Bluff, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
33 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Bluff
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1527 Greenleaf Avenue
1527 Greenleaf Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1026 sqft
Charming home in walk to LF High School location on a quiet street! This home is in great condition and enjoys lots of storage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level. Nice living room with a separate dining room .
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13361 HEIDEN Circle
13361 Heiden Drive, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1440 sqft
TOTALLY REPAINTED AND ALL BRAND NEW DESIGNER FLOORING! LARGE 2 BEDROOM, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Bluff
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
20 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
At The Lakes at Fountain Square in Waukegan, IL, everyday life is filled with comfort and luxury.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
712 Oakwood Avenue
712 Oakwood Avenue, Lake Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
2300 sqft
Located in the heart of Lake Forest,this second floor rental unit features under-ground garage parking for two cars,exquisite interior detailing,9ft ceiling,fully equipped kitchen and much more.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Park Avenue
1806 Park Avenue, North Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Great location, close to Great Lakes Navy base and Abbot and Abvie. Freshly painted, new flooring, updated bath, this is a great rental. Two bedrooms, one bath, large eat in kitchen, new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
456 North Avenue
456 North Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
2 sqft
Two flat unit on the 2nd floor. Tenants pay gas & electric
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Side of Little Fort
1 Unit Available
322 North COUNTY Street
322 North County Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
450 sqft
BACK UNIT FOR RENT AVAILABLE. 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH PRIVATE PARTIAL BASEMENT. BACK YARD AND PARKING IN REAR. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING. REALTOR OWNED BUT NOT LIST AGENT.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
702 Helmholz Avenue
702 Helmholz Avenue, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
894 sqft
Recently rehab'd 2nd floor of 2 unit . 2 bedroom, 1 bath, large kitchen, living room and separate dining room. Tenant pays all utilities. side driveway for parking.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
222 North West Street
222 North West Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Great Location. Enjoy the top level of this Victorian home. See the high ceiling and the walk-in closet in the master bedroom. The living room has a great place to sit and read a book or people watch from the round room of windows.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1567 S Candlestick Way
1567 South Candlestick Way, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Available 05/01/20 2 story light filled townhome w 2 car garage - Property Id: 237324 Two story spacious townhome with 2 car garage. This home is close to transportation and many shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
525 West Clayton Street
525 West Clayton Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
Vintage building .1st floor has 2 bedrooms, living room, dining room, large kitchen. Washer dryer hook up in the basement for your own unit. Tenant pays electric and heat and owner pays water.
Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Bluff
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
52 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
