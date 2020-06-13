171 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL with balcony
"Night before had a date with a boy from Highland Park. Said he'd meet her at the diner at 9 o'clock. Leather boots, eyeliner laid on extra dark." (- Mayer Hawthorne, "Her Favorite Song")
Highland Park is a popular residential area with professional sports personalities based in Illinois. The convenient proximity of Highland Park to world-class sporting facilities combined with the suburban, relaxed charm means that, should you choose to rent a townhouse in Highland Park, you just might end up neighboring a Chicago Bull. The city runs along Lake Michigan for nearly five miles, providing great location shots that have been used in a number of popular movies. Rent an apartment here and you would have the distinct privilege of calling this picture-perfect suburb home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.