171 Apartments for rent in Highland Park, IL with balcony

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 12
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,397
650 sqft
730 Judson 12 - Property Id: 268363 Highland Park Renovated 1 BED w SS Apps & In Unit Laundry, w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
730 Judson 18
730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243 Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1250 Park Avenue
1250 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
784 sqft
GREAT VALUE!! VACANT, CLEAN AND FRESHLY PAINTED. MOVE RIGHT IN!! Spacious 1 Bedroom & 1 bath (very ample size) condo in lovely North Shore. Open LR /DR combo, hardwood oak parquet floors, glass sliders, private outdoor patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest
1 Unit Available
1875 Cavell Ave.
1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2845 sqft
1875 Cavell Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
19 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1158 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briarwoods
1 Unit Available
505 Margate Terrace
505 Margate Terrace, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1540 sqft
Available 10/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 bath house in Deerfield's best school - Property Id: 78936 This fabulous rental house is approximately 1,540 square feet and features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms & a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
23379 Forest Court
23379 Forest Court, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2054 sqft
Private location conveniently located close to two train lines, major highways & shopping in the award winning Bannockburn Elementary and Deerfield High School districts. Enjoy this newly renovated ranch on a gorgeous wooded lot.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Briarwood Vista
1 Unit Available
16 Mulberry East Road
16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3622 sqft
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1048 Camille Avenue
1048 Camille Avenue, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1164 sqft
SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN PRIME DEERFIELD LOCATION. CHOICE LOCATION SITUATED NEARBY MILLION DOLLAR HOMES. THIS TASTEFUL ONE STORY RANCH HOME WITH LARGE FENCED IN PRIVATE YARD IS JUST WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.
Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
34 Units Available
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,408
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1248 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
12 Units Available
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,547
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.
Last updated February 19 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northbrook East
1 Unit Available
833 MIDWAY Road
833 Midway Road, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1461 sqft
SPACIOUS 5BR RANCH IN PRISTINE CONDITION! FRESHLY PAINTED. 1ST FLR OFFICE TOO! UPDATED ROOF,WINDOWS,FURNACE,A/C & ELECTRICAL. CHARMING LOW MAINT LANDSCAPED LOT & PAVER BRICK PATIO. ENJOY SCREENED PORCH TO READ A BOOK & WATCH NATURE.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
734 Green Bay Road
734 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 734 Green Bay Road in Winnetka. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Park Place Estates of Northbrook
1 Unit Available
1525 WINDY HILL Drive
1525 Windy Hill Drive, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,275
3205 sqft
DESIRABLE PARK PLACE ESTATES RESIDENCE IN PERFECT LOCATION . TWO STORY FOYER WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE . 1ST FLOOR BOASTS 9' CEILINGS, HARDDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, STUNNING KITCHN WITH GRANITE, 42' CABINETS & WALK-IN PANTRY.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Northbrook Heights
1 Unit Available
1345 Ridgewood Drive
1345 Ridgewood Drive, Northbrook, IL
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
3192 sqft
When only the BEST will do! Situated on a beautiful almost 1/2 acre lot in prestigious East Northbrook, this Orren Pickell built home gives you the quality and conveniences you have been looking for - High ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1156 Osterman Avenue
1156 Osterman Avenue, Deerfield, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
SPACIOUS 2ND FLOOR CONDO IN BRICK BUILDING SURROUNDED BY GREENERY AND SITUATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD! * RECENTLY REMODELED KITCHEN W/SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
River Woods
1 Unit Available
565 Juneberry Road
565 Juneberry Road, Riverwoods, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
4882 sqft
Elegant Riverwoods Estate Home all Brick Colonial on Beautiful Wooded Acres affords the ultimate in Privacy. Features 4 Bedrms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Story Great Room along kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Brookside
1 Unit Available
1006 Brookside Lane
1006 Brookside Lane, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2074 sqft
PERFECT HOME TO CALL MY HOME!!! 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHROOMS. GREAT LOCATION-CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, TRAIN AND EXPRESSWAY. AWARDED SCHOOLS AND PARKS NEARBY. EVERYTHING IS UPDATED.
City Guide for Highland Park, IL

"Night before had a date with a boy from Highland Park. Said he'd meet her at the diner at 9 o'clock. Leather boots, eyeliner laid on extra dark."  (- Mayer Hawthorne, "Her Favorite Song")

Highland Park is a popular residential area with professional sports personalities based in Illinois. The convenient proximity of Highland Park to world-class sporting facilities combined with the suburban, relaxed charm means that, should you choose to rent a townhouse in Highland Park, you just might end up neighboring a Chicago Bull. The city runs along Lake Michigan for nearly five miles, providing great location shots that have been used in a number of popular movies. Rent an apartment here and you would have the distinct privilege of calling this picture-perfect suburb home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

