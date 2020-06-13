91 Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9 Simpson Street
9 Simpson Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
905 sqft
***2 BDRM / UPDATED UNITS / W&D IN BUILDING / 2+ PARKING / PETS ALLOWED / LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE*** -2 Bdrm (Master w/walk in closet) -Stainless Appliances include dishwasher, fridge, stove, and microwave -Eat in kitchen and separate dining area

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
917 Park St
917 North Park Street, Batavia, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
3 bedroom upper of a 2 flat located on the east side of Batavia. Quiet dead-end street. Nice yard and deck with parking spaces, laundry room located on the lower level, private entrance. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1043 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
332 Pheasant Hill Drive
332 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3891 sqft
LOOKING FOR A HEATED 4 CAR GARAGE? LOOK NO MORE!? Have a collection of cars? This is the one! Beautiful Riverstone model home in Moose Lake Estates subdivision! Enter into the breathtaking two story foyer boasting beautiful hardwood floors

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 South Barton Trail
17 South Barton Trail, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1337 sqft
Freshly updated two-story town home near it all! New AC/Furnace, New Dishwasher, New Washer, New Water Heater, New Carpet throughout 2nd floor. Granite Counter tops throughout.Gorgeous new bamboo laminate floors run throughout the main level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2635 South Prairieview Lane
2635 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
3BR 1.1bathroom and 1 car-garage townhouse. In unit laundry. Close to I-88. 204 school district. no smoke inside of unit. No Pet. Available July 1st, 2020 .

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
131 N Lincolnway, 2
131 N Lincolnway, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Newer carpet, painted cabinets with new cabinet hardware, new countertops, stove installed 09/18, newer bath vanity all highlight this beautiful home ready for rent! Only pay electric and new building coin-operated laundry machines.
City Guide for Geneva, IL

The Geneva Motel in Geneva, IL has developed a reputation, but not the kind you might think. Harry and Tonto, with Art Carney, and Novocaine, with Steve Martin, were both filmed there.

Geneva tickles the western edge of Chicago, 36 miles from the city center. It was nominated as one of the best places to live in 2013 by Bloomsburg Businessweek. Now, everyone wants to live here! Originally settled in 1850, its fast growth over the last few years has been propounded by Chicago urban sprawl. But it definitely still has lots of character downtown. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Geneva, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Geneva renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

