91 Apartments for rent in Geneva, IL with balcony

The Geneva Motel in Geneva, IL has developed a reputation, but not the kind you might think. Harry and Tonto, with Art Carney, and Novocaine, with Steve Martin, were both filmed there.

Geneva tickles the western edge of Chicago, 36 miles from the city center. It was nominated as one of the best places to live in 2013 by Bloomsburg Businessweek. Now, everyone wants to live here! Originally settled in 1850, its fast growth over the last few years has been propounded by Chicago urban sprawl. But it definitely still has lots of character downtown. See more