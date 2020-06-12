/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
166 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cahokia, IL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
872 Jerome
872 Jerome Lane, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
- (RLNE5829289)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3805 White
3805 White Street, Cahokia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
- (RLNE5760617)
Results within 1 mile of Cahokia
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Dutchtown
1 Unit Available
4100 E Iowa Ave
4100 East Iowa Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$895
1312 sqft
4100 E Iowa Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118 RENTING FOR $895.00 SPECIAL! MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th TO RECEIVE $200 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH OF RENT! Beautiful brick home available NOW! Our rental home is 1312 sq.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Marine Villa
1 Unit Available
2209 Osage Street
2209 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
2 BEDROOM HOUSE - BIG BACKYARD - PETS ALLOWED - This 2-story house has hardwood floors, an updated kitchen/bathroom, tons of storage, and a huge backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Cahokia
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
18 Units Available
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1281 sqft
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature apon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Fox Park Historic District
1 Unit Available
M Lofts Apartments
1107 Mississippi, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1222 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Compton Heights Historic District
8 Units Available
Grand Flats
2232 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
926 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:49pm
Forest Park Southeast
2 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 11 at 08:30pm
Soulard Historic District
4 Units Available
Lafayette Lofts
815 Ann Avenue 2D, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
884 sqft
Lafayette Lofts are beautiful loft style apartments in the Soulard area. Additional amenities in the units include polished interior concrete floors/bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, in-unit buzzer system, 13 ft.
Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Downtown St. Louis
36 Units Available
Paul Brown Loft
206 N 9th Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$889
1177 sqft
The building is absolutely SPECTACULAR! The Rooftop includes a fitness center, clubroom, four seasons room and swimming pool. We are home to Peoples National Bank,Cafe Cioccolato, SanSai Japanese Grill, and Great Clips.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Columbus Square
16 Units Available
Collins Terrace
1204 N 8th St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is Waived for the month of April.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
15 Units Available
City View Apartments
110 N 17th St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$844
826 sqft
High-rise downtown living at an affordable price! Downtown St. Louis is a vibrant neighborhood that has grown into an authentic, energetic and connected community.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Columbus Square
14 Units Available
City Side
1115 Carr St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$812
847 sqft
Embrace the excitement of downtown living within the comforts of a community setting. Welcome to Cityside Apartments.
Last updated June 11 at 03:05pm
Downtown St. Louis
13 Units Available
Peper Lofts
701 North 1st Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
925 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peper Lofts in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Grand Center
8 Units Available
Continental Life Building
3615 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
798 sqft
Newly renovated in 2002 and located right next to St. Louis University, The Continental Life Buldings luminous presence contains the most prestigious penthouses in St. Louis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lafayette Square
2 Units Available
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
3 Units Available
The Downtowner
1133 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$968
950 sqft
Downtowner Apartments – restores one of the coolest addresses in St. Louis. Choose a classic 1 or 2 bedroom, or a trend-forward micro studio.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown St. Louis
9 Units Available
Arcade Apartments
800 Olive St, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1258 sqft
Downtown St.
Last updated June 10 at 02:14pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
4 Units Available
Ballpark Lofts
1004 Spruce Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1138 sqft
Ballpark Lofts offers vibrant living spaces, modern amenities and interiors for those who desire to redefine and re-energize their lifestyle. A neighborhood with pet-friendly green spaces. Ballpark Lofts is 2 blocks west of Busch Stadium.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Bogen
1209 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1626 sqft
The Bogen Lofts is a unique community with plenty of beautiful, recently renovated units. Amenities include refrigerators, walk-in closets, garbage disposals and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly and has an elevator.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Soulard Historic District
11 Units Available
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1029 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Downtown St. Louis
17 Units Available
Ventana
1207 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1493 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments in 12 floor plans. Units are recently renovated and feature washers/dryers. Pet-friendly community with onsite clubhouse and garage parking. Just moments from The Dome at America's Center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
31 Units Available
Level On Locust
917 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1076 sqft
The wide range of floor plans and apartment configurations allow tenants of all walks of life to experience and enjoy living at Level on Locust. We want to make sure living here is as comfortable as possible.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Downtown St. Louis
28 Units Available
Monogram on Washington
1706 Washington Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1126 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
