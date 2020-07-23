Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Alton, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Christian Hill
518 William St
518 William Street, Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
518 William ALTON ILLINOIS 2 bed1 bathprivate yard - Property Id: 323401 518 William Alton Illinois..2 bed. 1 bath..very private yard..clean well maintained house..washer dryer stove and new refrigerator all provided..u pay utilities..
Results within 1 mile of Alton

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
East Alton
207 Niagara st.
207 Niagara Street, East Alton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 bedroom East Alton - Apply today at Brownrents.com for this Very nice two bedroom one bath home featuring lots of hardwood flooring, nice sized fenced in yard with a large carport and a shed for extra storage. pet friendly with an approved pet.
Results within 10 miles of Alton
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
47 Units Available
Wedgewood
Crossing at Northpointe
3144 Sunswept Park Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$634
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$679
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,009
965 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Crossing at Northpointe staff! Call today to learn how.UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT. Welcome home to Crossing at Northpointe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:36 AM
147 Units Available
Spanish Lake
Spanish Cove Townhomes
1708 San Remo Ct, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$525
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1220 sqft
Spanish Cove Townhomes, a 787 unit garden-style (all townhomes) apartment community located in Saint Louis, MO. The property was constructed in 1971 and consists of ninety-nine residential buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:01 AM
6 Units Available
Greenway Chase
629 Greenway Manor Dr, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
Enjoy everything you could want and need right at your fingertips when you live at Greenway Chase! Residents enjoy our sparkling pool all summer long, a lighted tennis court, bark park for your furry family members, playground and a new,
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
15 Units Available
Heatherton Estates
6203 Kingsfont Pl, Florissant, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community with a new fitness center, resort-style pool and manicured grounds. Located close to Eagle Springs Golf Course and shops and restaurants. Units have balconies and patios/gourmet kitchens and laundry rooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11900 Raymond Avenue
11900 Raymond Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
912 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1991425 Please ask about our Rhino deposit program.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1217 Baron Avenue
1217 Baron Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 07:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1207 Scott Avenue
1207 Scott Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1189615 A coveted rental home in Florrisant! Your next home includes: 3 bedroom, 1 bath spacious, fully renovated home in Florrisant.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Glasgow Village
10617 Glen Garry
10617 Glen Garry Road, Glasgow Village, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
6350 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home!!! - This beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch makes the ideal family home!!! This home offers central air, exceptional space with beautiful wood floors, a large living room & dining room, a partially finished basement

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverview
9951 Jeffrey Dr II-042
9951 Jeffrey Drive, Riverview, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
864 sqft
9951 Jeffrey ~ Spacious Home in Riverview! - 2BD/1BA with full basement, you'll enjoy hardwood flooring, designated dining area, off-street parking, close to interstate, shopping and more.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bellefontaine
10683 Foxpath Dr
10683 Foxpath Drive, Bellefontaine Neighbors, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1076 sqft
COMING SOONG! A lovely 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms cul-de-sac single family Ranch home with a total livable area of 1,076sq ft in a beautiful neighborhood. Spacious living room and family room with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
2370 Indiancup Dr
2370 Indiancup Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Beautiful home with a huge back yard in Florissant! Home has new wood flooring and paint throughout. Newer cabinets and appliances, washer dryer hook up, 2 full baths, and a 1 car garage make it a must-see!

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
201 PALMER
201 Palmer Street, Brighton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$635
800 sqft
For rent, 2 br duplex side B. Newer wood floors and carpet. Fresh Paint. Appliances included. Basement has washer and dryer with plenty of storage. Back yard is shared. Small pets allowed. $350 additional pet deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
140 Brightmoor Drive
140 Brightmoor Drive, Florissant, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1014 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1131 Rhea Avenue
1131 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,190
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1210373 A spacious, fully renovated rental home in St.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11619 Herefordshire Drive
11619 Herefordshire Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1252 sqft
Krch Realty LLC proudly offers another certified and worry-free rental. View this amazing smart home by texting or calling 314-626-8088 to receive a code and view this home today. You will be amazed by this smart homes features and capabilities.

1 of 15

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Hathaway Manor
11131 Pritchard Dr
11131 Pritchard Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1329 sqft
Beautifully maintained and rehabbed home. Everything is ready for you to move in. Large lot with fenced yard with a walk out and a covered porch out back. The interior is nicely updated to all the most modern amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Spanish Lake
1239 Maple Avenue
1239 Maple Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
2 Bedrooms
$744
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 19

Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fox Lake
15675 Birkemeier Drive
15675 Birkemeier Drive, Old Jamestown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1018 sqft
SPECIAL: Move in prior to December 15th and receive February Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. January 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession.
City Guide for Alton, IL

"For me, music and life are all about style.” - Miles Davis, born in Alton, IL

Alton is the kind of city you’d expect to provide the setting for a Great American Novel. It features rich culture, richer history, and an abundance of stories that become parables for American life. This is the city that gave birth to Miles Davis, that played a crucial role in the Civil War. If this isn’t enough to pique your interest, read on. Small-town Alton may very well surprise you! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Alton, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Alton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

