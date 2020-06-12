/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:33 AM
37 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Liberty, IA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
525 Penn Court, #5
525 Penn Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1020 sqft
Summer 2020! 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty - Very clean 2 bedroom, 2 bath second floor condo in North Liberty with 1-car garage. One bathroom is part of the master bedroom. Fireplace, deck with swing, all appliances included.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
780 Rachael Street, #102
780 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$950
980 sqft
780 Rachael St #102 Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - 2 bedroom, 2 bath condominium on top floor in secured 8-plex.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Penn
1 Unit Available
1010 Rachael Street, #304
1010 Rachael Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$945
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in North Liberty - This is a beautiful, 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in North Liberty. Stainless steel appliances. Deck. Fireplace. Unit comes with one-car garage. Dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer included. Deck.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1825 Caleb Court
1825 Caleb Ct, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1199 sqft
AVAILABLE to Move In 8/1/20! [VIRTUAL TOUR] https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=RtxWT2qD4tV&mls=1 [VIDEO TOUR - PROMOTIONAL] https://youtu.be/0smrA3cqYig [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 1825 #208] https://youtu.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
285 Sadler Lane
285 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [VIDEO TOUR - SIMILAR UNIT - 280 #301] https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
240 Sadler Lane
240 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [SIMLAR UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Penn
1 Unit Available
805 Blue Sky Drive
805 Blue Sky Drive, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 [Early Move-in Negotiable] 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor [GROUND LEVEL] condo is located in a secure building and features a spacious living room with fireplace and walk out patio.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
280 Sadler Lane
280 Sadler Lane, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1157 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/Kp81tTfhSQU 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
460 Cameron Way
460 Cameron Way, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1177 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in North Liberty. This 1st floor condo is located in a secure building and features central air, spacious living room with walkout patio and fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
480 Madison Avenue, #11
480 Madison Avenue, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1020 sqft
480 Madison Avenue, #11 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 1,000+ square foot 2-Bedroom / 2-Bath Condo in North Liberty - Spacious 2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom Condominium includes in unit laundry, gas fireplace, large deck, ceiling fans, central air/heat,
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
870 W Cherry Street, #2
870 West Cherry Street, North Liberty, IA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1020 sqft
870 W Cherry St #2 Available 08/01/20 FALL 2020! Beautiful 2 Bedroom - 2 Bath Condo in North Liberty - Built in the mid 2000's, this condo still looks brand new. Ground floor, with a spacious walk-out patio.
Results within 5 miles of North Liberty
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
Aspire at West Campus I & II
158 Hawkeye Court, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$679
906 sqft
On bus route. Close to UIHC. Great walking trails around and dog park at the complex. Sublease is for 1 bedroom in a 2 bedroom apartment. However, second room is currently empty so you can rent the whole property. Water included.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Wickham
1 Unit Available
1512 1st Avenue
1512 1st Avenue, Coralville, IA
2 Bedrooms
$935
950 sqft
SUBLEASE AVAILABLE NOW SUBLEASE TERM: NOW to 7/28/20 with NO opportunity to renew. [SHORT TERM SUBLEASE ONLY] Occupancy [Limited to 3 non-related adults] 2 Bed, 2 Bathroom condo in located in Coralville.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
588 Prairie Drive
588 Prairie Dr, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1529 sqft
588 Prairie Drive Available 06/15/20 Brand New 2 bedroom unit in Tiffin - You'll appreciate the energy efficiency of this unit. Built in 2020, this home is just getting the finishing touches and will be ready soon.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Manville Heights
1 Unit Available
1644 Foster Road
1644 Foster Rd, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
**One month free with a 12 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood. Granite counters, master bathroom, walk in closets, and washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
2179 Willenbrock Circle
2179 Willenbrock Circle, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1420 sqft
*** TOP FLOOR*** **One month free with a 13 month lease** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood. Private balcony overlooking the Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1515 McCleary Lane
1515 Mccleary Lane, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
***ONE MONTH FREE RENT*** Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom FIRST FLOOR condo located in the desirable Peninsula Neighborhood.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
400 Stephans St
400 Stephans Street, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1800 sqft
Completely redone VERY LARGE 1800+ sq. ft 2-bedroom apartment. Like two apartments in one with large 2nd floor master with on-suite soaking tub (nice view) and hand shower. All new Kitchen, new appliances and all new flooring throughout.
1 of 5
Last updated June 11 at 01:04pm
1 Unit Available
621 Calla Lilly Way
621 Calla Lily Way, Tiffin, IA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 621 Calla Lilly Way in Tiffin. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Peninsula Area
1 Unit Available
1152 Foster Road
1152 Foster Road, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1169 sqft
IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN W/ RENT INCENTIVE: 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the Peninsula Neighborhood - MOVE-IN SPECIAL: 1/2 a month's rent waived with approved applications and signed lease.
1 of 1
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
University of Iowa
1 Unit Available
25 Lincoln #16
25 Lincoln Ave, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
982 sqft
25 Lincoln #16 Available 08/01/19 - Welcome! Our 2 bedroom 2 bath condos will make you feel right at home. This is a great location close to the dental school.
Results within 10 miles of North Liberty
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Parkwest
1 Unit Available
514 Westside Drive
514 Westside Drive, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Northwest
1 Unit Available
1820 West Benton Street
1820 West Benton Street, Iowa City, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 Video Tour [SIMILAR UNIT - 3BD RM as opposed to 2 BD RM + DEN] -> https://youtu.be/ee_7dcHaQhw 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom condo located in Iowa City.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
205 Prairie Rose Lane
205 Prairie Rose Lane, Solon, IA
2 Bedrooms
$925
990 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/1/20 VIDEO TOUR [ACTUAL UNIT] -> https://youtu.be/qQfyE_SHAOw 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo located in Solon. This 3rd [TOP] floor condo is located in a secure building and features vaulted ceilings and a spacious, walk out deck.
Similar Pages
North Liberty 1 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 BedroomsNorth Liberty 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Liberty 3 Bedrooms
North Liberty Apartments with BalconyNorth Liberty Apartments with GarageNorth Liberty Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Liberty Apartments with Parking