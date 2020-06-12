/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Altoona, IA
Redwood Altoona
437 Elgin Lane NW, Altoona, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1345 sqft
Now available! Single-story apartment homes with attached garage. Redwood Altoona gives you built in peace of mind, no one above or below you, energy efficiency, open floorplans, lots of storage.
Results within 1 mile of Altoona
Broadway Heights
4216 East 50th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Meredith
Broadway Heights
4282 E. 50th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$977
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Broadway Heights in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Altoona
Sheridan Gardens
3306 E 36th Ct
3306 East 36th Court, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Nicely Updated Duplex - + Living room open to kitchen. + Kitchen opens to walk-out deck. + Two spacious bedrooms. + Separate driveway parking. + No rear neighbors and huge yard. (RLNE5827348)
1125 Flagstone Ln
1125 Flagstone Ln, Pleasant Hill, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
1125 Flagstone Ln Available 08/14/20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in Pleasant Hill - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in Pleasant Hill has a 2 car attached garage and deck located on the front of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Altoona
Rowat Lofts
601 E Vine Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
846 sqft
NOW OPEN—EAST VILLAGE! Housed on the former site of the Rowat Cut Stone and Marble Factory, Rowat Lofts celebrates the tradition and innovation unique to Des Moines' East Village. Here, ambitious trendsetters enjoy bright open-concept apartments.
East Village
The Scott at East Village Apartments
700 E 5th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$890
723 sqft
A charming community near I-235 and Downtown Des Moines. Open-concept apartments with larger kitchens and on-site laundry. Newly renovated. Walk to area shopping and dining. Smart home tech packages available.
Downtown Des Moines
Confluence on 3rd
103 SW 3rd St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1080 sqft
Conveniently located next to Des Moines passenger depot. Luxurious resort-style community features 24-hour gym, car wash area, parking, and pool. Well-appointed units include dishwasher, garbage disposal, and hardwood floors.
Downtown Des Moines
Equitable
604 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1197 sqft
Excellent downtown location close to Cowles Commons. Luxurious apartments include laundry, patios or balconies, and granite counters. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, dog park, parking, gym and more.
Downtown Des Moines
The Vue
922 8th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Welcome to Vue Apartments! Start exploring our community that is located in Des Moines by viewing our floor plans, amenites, photos & neighborhood!
East Village
Verve
225 E Center St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1162 sqft
Industrial apartments constructed on the banks of the Des Moines River give residents the ability to deconstruct life and define how they want to live.
Pioneer Park
Sutton Hill
2100 King Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$656
775 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sutton Hill in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
East Village
Station 121
121 Southeast 12th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
991 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Station 121 in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Des Moines
The Maxwell
915 Mulberry St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1035 sqft
Maxwell offers urban, modern luxury in the heart of Downtown Des Moines.
Downtown Des Moines
Flux
1400 Walnut St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
919 sqft
This newly constructed community features open layouts, nine-foot ceilings, and lots of storage. Cool, modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances. On-site rooftop lounge, outdoor courtyard, and stunning views of the city.
Sherman Hill
Ingersoll Square
1900 High Street, #C303, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ingersoll Square in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Woods
Rosemont Place
2202 E Rose Ave, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$700
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rosemont Place in Des Moines. View photos, descriptions and more!
Drake
Hickman Flats
2400 Hickman Rd, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$845
720 sqft
The Hickman Flats Community features studio, 1-, and 2-bedroom homes at an affordable price point — offering comfort, quality, and location that allows residents to settle in with ease.
Downtown Des Moines
The Edge at Gray's Landing
406 SW 9th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
905 sqft
Located in the downtown area. Onsite amenities include a coffee bar, outdoor grill area, fitness center, and community garden. Homes offer large windows, beautiful cabinetry, low flow toilets, and energy efficiency throughout.
Ashbrooke
415 NE Delaware Ave, Ankeny, IA
2 Bedrooms
$760
794 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Downtown Des Moines
LINC
210 Southwest 11th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1254 sqft
Welcome to LINC at Gray's Station, the beautiful apartment community in downtown Des Moines' newest neighborhood. Connected to everything the city has to offer, our 1-3 bedroom floor plans will make you feel right at home!
Downtown Des Moines
5Fifty5
555 Southwest 7th Street, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1590 sqft
When you live at 5Fifty5 Executive Townhomes, it is like bringing the energy of downtown right into your home.
Downtown Des Moines
R & T Lofts
717 Locust St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1165 sqft
Loft-style apartments with 18- to 20-foot ceilings in historic Register and Tribune building. Walking distance to the Des Moines Civic Center or Iowa Events Center in Downtown Des Moines, with nearby public transit options.
Downtown Des Moines
Income Restricted - Rumely Lofts
104 SW 4th St, Des Moines, IA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1006 sqft
A historically charming building near area amenities. Onsite amenities include a fitness center, media center, and community room. Spacious, updated interiors with large windows, high ceilings, and stained concrete flooring.
