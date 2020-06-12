/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
72 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waianae, HI
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-086 Pokai Bay St.
86-086 Pokai Bay St, Waianae, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single Family - Direct Ocean View from front yard. Single level, detached 3 Bedroom, 1 bath with large enclosed yard. State Park across the Street with Beach Access! Call Katherine Kelii (808)723-9653 showing request. (RLNE5809794)
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-838 Old Government Road
85-838 Old Government Road, Waianae, HI
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 full bath. Single level, w/ enclosed yard. Very spacious, great layout. Quartz Countertops, hardwood cabinets, stainless steel appliance, and much more. Pets are negotiable.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
86-372 Kawili Street
86-372 Kawili Street, Waianae, HI
Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Lualualei - Multi-generational home in Leeward's lovely Lualualei. Landscaped, terraced lot with garden views, including lemon, tangerine, and dragon fruit trees.
Results within 1 mile of Waianae
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-1029 Moaelehua Street
84-1029 Moaelehua Street, Makaha Valley, HI
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3581 sqft
Stunning Estate, Ocean Views, on Golf Course, tropical fruits on one acre 3/3.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-383 Kaulawaha Road
85-383 Kaulawaha Road, Makaha, HI
Four Bedroom Home - A spacious four bedroom, one bath partly furnished attached home. Close to schools (Waianae High and Kamaile Elementary), parks, boat harbor, and bus stop. Easy maintenance yard. (RLNE1974776)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-202 Farrington Hwy. A
85-202 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
882 sqft
This 3 bedroom & 1 bath cottage style home features; a spacious living area, stove, fridge, wood flooring, ceiling fans & a large fenced yard. Washer hook-up. Includes water/sewer up to $150.00 per month. Section 8 may be considered if qualified.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
85-342 Farrington Highway
85-342 Farrington Highway, Makaha, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex features; fridge, stove, laminate & tile flooring, large lanai & yard. Washer hook-up with laundry line. 2 assigned parking stalls. Conveniently located right across from Waianae High School & the bus stop.
Results within 5 miles of Waianae
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-190-6 HELELUA ST
87-190 Helelua St, Nanakuli, HI
87-190-6 HELELUA ST Available 06/15/20 AVAILABLE!! | 2 STORY FAMILY HOME IN PUU HELEAKALA - Get away from the hustle & bustle of the city. Come home to this 4 bedroom/1.5 Bath Town home, with 2 parking spaces. Painted throughout.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-372 Kulawae st
87-372 Kulawae Street, Maili, HI
87-372 Kulawae st Available 07/01/20 THIS WON'T LAST!! single family home with solar panels - Awesome 4 bedroom, 3 baths 2 story single family home with solar panels. 1 bedroom and 1 bath is on the bottom level. 2 car enclosed garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waianae
1 Unit Available
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Waianae
1 Unit Available
87-1664 Mokila Street
87-1664 Mokila Street, Maili, HI
Located in beautiful sea country this home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths and a big beautiful grassed yard with 1576 square feet of living space with.
Results within 10 miles of Waianae
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Wahiawa
11 Units Available
Palms of Kilani
1060 Kilani Ave, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
792 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Community contains laundry center. Within walking distance of Wahiawa District Park. Plenty of nearby shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
10 Units Available
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,606
1293 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A
67-239 Farrington Hwy, Waialua, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
648 sqft
67-239 Farrington Hwy Unit A Available 07/01/20 3br/1ba Remodeled Plantation Style Home (Pet Friendly)(HIPPM) - Available 07/01/2020! Text Arlene Ichimura [RA] #RS-75492 at 808-721-7990 for showing! AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
91-208 Wakamalii Place
91-208 Wakamalii Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1374 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Porcelain tiles flows through the living room, dining room, and kitchen.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45
92-831 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1401 sqft
92-831 MAKAKILO DRIVE #45 Available 06/20/20 Kapolei the new part of the Island - 2-story single family home overlooking the Second City of Kapolei with shopping, schools, entertainment & recreation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-587 Pilipono Street
92-587 Pilipono Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lower Makakilo 3 bedroom 1 bath Home - Nice & cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the lower Makakilo area. Large fenced in yard perfect for those backyard barbecues. Breezy and stunning view.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wahiawa
1 Unit Available
251-A LEHUA STREET
251 Lehua St, Wahiawa, HI
Newly Renovated Single Family Home Wahiawa 4br/2ba - Newly renovated single family home in Wahiawa, updated with new exterior paint, new interior paint, luxury vinyl tile throughout the house, new cabinets, quartz sparkle countertops and backsplash,
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity, Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-480 PUNONO ST
94-480 Punono Street, Mililani Town, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1300 sqft
Punono Street, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home - This property is located near the end of a cul-de-sac and is a rim lot. This two story 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
1 Unit Available
92-6032 Kohi St.
92-6032 Kohi Street, Makakilo, HI
92-6032 Kohi St. Available 07/06/20 4 Br 2.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
1 Unit Available
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-1211 Heahea St
94-1211 Heahea Street, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
2079 sqft
94-1211 Heahea St Available 09/01/20 Tucked away in paradise with amazing views on the edge of Kunia Golf Course - Located on a quiet cul de sac and backed against Kunia Golf Course this 3 bedroom 3 bath 2 car garage has recently been remodeled with
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-1071 Koolani Drive
95-1071 Koolani Drive, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
968 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Townhouse, second floor unit with 1 Assigned Parking and 1 Open Parking. Living: 968 sf. Washer/Dryer in unit, window A/C units, tile and carpet flooring. Private, fenced-in courtyard. Beautiful, gated community.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIEwa Gentry, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI