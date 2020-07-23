Apartment List
HI
/
royal kunia
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

84 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Royal Kunia, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Royal Kunia are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-520 Kupuohi St. #14-204
94-520 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
758 sqft
94-520 Kupuohi St. #14-204 Available 08/03/20 Great 2 bedroom/2 bath/2 parking townhome in Kulana Knolls!! - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1994 Sq Footage: 759 sq. ft.
Results within 1 mile of Royal Kunia
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
882 sqft
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-510 Lumiaina Street
94-510 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
693 sqft
Address: 94-510 Lumiaina St. #C204 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 2 bathrooms Square Feet: 716 sq. ft. Rent: $1850.00 per month Security Deposit: $1850.00 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals. No smoking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202
94-608 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
796 sqft
94-608 Lumiaina St #S202 Available 08/10/20 Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking Townhouse at Parkglen in Waikele - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 796 sqft.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-211 Paioa Place Unit #K201
94-211 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
657 sqft
Hookumu at Waikele: 2-bed, 1-bath, 2-parking now available for rent. - Great 2-bedroom, 1-bath with 2 parking available for rent in the Hookumu at Waikele complex. Corner end, upstairs unit has been nicely maintained and well cared.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-547 Lumiaina St #R206
94-547 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
751 sqft
Spacious lanai overlooks gardens and gets lots of light. Open kitchen, full size stacked washer and dryer in-unit. Ceiling fans plus window A/C keep the unit cool. Guest parking throughout and two assigned open lot parking stalls.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-513 Lumiaina Street
94-513 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
743 sqft
Enjoy this newly and completely renovated 2 bedroom/ 1 bath/ 1 parking townhouse in beautiful Mahi Ko at Waikele! Renovations include new paint, plywood soft-close cabinets, new washer and dryer, new water heater, new waterproof vinyl planks and

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-628 Lumiaina Street
94-628 Luminana Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
958 sqft
Enjoy this fully furnished spacious 863 sq. ft. Corner unit on 2nd floor with a breezy balcony! Nicely furnished with living room and dining room furniture. Includes TV, 2 ACs, 2 Queen beds, bedding & towels.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-207 Paioa Place #M203
94-207 Paioa Place, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
657 sqft
Spacious & Partially Furnished 2 Bedroom w/ Patio & 2 Parking - This beautiful partially furnished 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom townhouse comes with 2 parking stalls and is move in ready.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Kunia
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
34 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1217 sqft
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kapolei Lofts
761 Wakea Street, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
948 sqft
E komo mai (welcome) to Kapolei Lofts. Elevate your lifestyle with a new 1, 2, or 3 bedroom apartment at our pet-friendly apartment community in Kapolei.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Cambridge Park and Cluster Park
92-1340 PANANA ST, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
668 sqft
Situated on top of the hill in Makakilo Heights, we offer views and a peaceful and breezy location on the west side of beautiful Oahu. Amenities include on-site laundry facilities, BBQ areas and a gated play yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1600 Wilikina Drive
1600 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
765 sqft
**XXXXXXXXXXXXXX** 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 3:00 pm By: MANSON This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1209 Mikohu Street
91-1209 Mikohu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
716 sqft
14 DAYS RENT FREE!! 1st Showing: Thursday, 7/23/2020 at 2:30 pm By: LORI This is the only time this property will be shown this week as it may rent; if not rented the next showing date will be posted this Friday evening.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-100 Mui Place
94-100 Mui Place, Waipio, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
742 sqft
WAIPIO GENTRY - CLIFFSIDE VILLAGES: Like new remodeled 2-bedroom/2- bath townhouse with 1 open parking stall and lanai. Upgrades include laminate and ceramic flooring, new paint, and stainless steel appliances and shelving.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
555 sqft
Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #909 Waipahu, HI 96797 Bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 bathroom Square Feet: 555 Rent: $1650 per month Security Deposit: $1650 Lease: 12-month term. No short-term rentals.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201
91-960 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1045 sqft
91-960 Iwikuamoo Street #201 Available 08/03/20 $1000 OFF First Mo. Rent! Beautiful Condo in Haloa at Hoopili - Near the newly opened Konani Park, and Kroc Center. Spacious living and dinging room area with pendant lighting.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1015 aina makua dr #78
95-1015 Ainamakua Dr, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
729 sqft
Mililani Comfort - Kumelewai Gardens 78 - Rental Terms Rent: $1,800 Security Deposit: $1,800 Application Fee: $25.00 Available: July 17, 2020 We are not accepting section 8 at this time Kumelewai Gardens.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st.
91-1081 Iwikuamo'o Street, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
938 sqft
91-1081 Iwikuamoo st. Available 08/01/20 Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath single story bottom level condo in Newly Built Kapolei ‘Akoko Neighborhood w/ small fenced-in yard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-271 Hanapouli Cr. Unit 14 D
91-271 Hanapouli Circle, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
811 sqft
2br/2ba Condo in SUNRISE (Ewa Beach) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1047 Laaulu St 3B
91-1047 Laaulu Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1009 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath in the Arbors at Ewa Gentry. With 2 car garage! - 2 bedroom 2 bath 2nd Floor Townhome in Arbors at Ewa Gentry. Features 2 car Garage and good layout. Gated Community that has excellent Amenities. (RLNE5894245)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
525 MANAWAI ST #906
525 Manawai St, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1217 sqft
Kapolei Mehana - Two bedroom two and half bath town house with a one car garage and one uncovered parking stall. A beautiful newer community in Oahu's fast growing 2nd city of Kapolei. Near schools, shopping, restaurants.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-1480 Lanikuhana #530
94-1480 Lanikuhana Avenue, Mililani Town, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
897 sqft
2br - 897ft2 - Mililani Knob Hill 2 Bed 1.5 Bath 2 Parking Townhome (94-1480 Lanikuhana Ave., Unit 530) - This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, 2 parking space townhome in Mililani that has been tastefully renovated.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Royal Kunia, HI

2 bedroom apartments in Royal Kunia are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Royal Kunia near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Royal Kunia that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

