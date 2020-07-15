Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Makakilo, HI with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Makakilo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1250 Makakilo Dr #66
92-1250 Makakilo Drive, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1100 sqft
Deluxe Townhome w/ 2-assigned parking stalls-Move-in by 7/15, Receive $500 move in bonus !!! - AVAILABLE: 7/01/2020 TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 OR JULIE NURRE' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS AS A

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1119 Panana Street #305
92-1119 Panana Street, Makakilo, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Executive Style Townhome @ Kai Nani with Beautiful Oceanviews - This 2/2.5 townhouse is has all the amenities you are looking for.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1486 Punawainui Street
92-1486 Punawainui Street, Makakilo, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1985 sqft
Fabulous Upgraded Perimeter Home with Views Galore! Manicured lawn and landscaping surround the whole property and included with the rent.
Results within 1 mile of Makakilo

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-231 Wahane Place
91-231 Wahano Place, Kapolei, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,697
1526 sqft
Wow! The exclusive part of Kapolei - in the Knolls. 1 year New paint throughout. Laminate wood floors. Upgraded kitchen - micro hood, ceramic top stove, ice/water dispenser. Backyard is and Oasis. 3 Split AC units for lower elec bills. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Makakilo
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
21 Units Available
Waipahu
Oasis Townhomes
94-207 Wipahu Street, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just 12 miles from Wheeler Army Airfield. Units include laundry, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community features BBQ grill, clubhouse, e-payments, gym, parking and pool
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
30 Units Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
Kalaeloa
4285 Independence Rd, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,388
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1397 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible townhome-style units in a close-knit community near stunning beaches and Oahu's greatest attractions. Eleven different floor plans to choose from. Close to H-1 Freeway and steps from shopping and entertainment.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1064 Komoaina St.
91-1064 Komoaina Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
4/3 SF Home in Ewa Beach - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY. VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE VIA VIDEO CALL OR FACETIME.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1183 Pekau St
91-1183 Pekau Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1526 sqft
Large well kept single family home in Ewa - Total lot size measures 3901 sq ft and has auto sprinkler system.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-340 Hoolu Pl
91-340 Hoolu Place, Ewa Gentry, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
2667 sqft
Beautiful pet friendly 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Ewa Beach home. Its a short drive to near shopping centers, restaurants, and the beach. Walking distance to dog park and playground.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D
92-1473 Ali'inui Drive, Ko Olina, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
856 sqft
92-1473 Aliinui Dr. #32D Available 08/01/20 Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Ko Olina Fairways - Well maintained Ko Olina condo located at the Fairways on Ko Olina Resort.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Makakilo - Kapolei - Honokai Hale
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, 4D
91-1141 Kamaaha Loop, Kapolei, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
840 sqft
PET FRIENDLY 2 bedroom in Kapolei - 2 bedroom,1.5 bath townhome in Kapolei. PET FRIENDLY, cat and small dog allowed breed restrictions. Recently renovated, new kitchen counters and cabinets. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 reserved parking stalls.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-1020 Makakoa Loop
94-1020 Makakoa Loop, Royal Kunia, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1517 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath + family room with 2 car garage, two story home in Royal Kunia Community. Located on a rim lot with a fenced yard with mountain views, tropical landscape and covered patio for entertaining.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Ewa
91-1151 Waiemi St.
91-1151 Waiemi Street, Ocean Pointe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1212 sqft
Single Family 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with Resort-Like Amenities in Hoakalei! - You'll love the hardwood floors, upgraded cabinets and stainless appliances in this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Family Home.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-514 Kupuohi Street # 11/201
94-514 Kupuohi Street, Royal Kunia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
714 sqft
Kulana Knolls, quiet, private, views 2 bed, 1 bath townhouse, second floor unit with lanai, water/sewer incl, pet negotiable, 2 parking stalls - Private, Quiet community, Kulana Knolls at Waipahu next to Royal Kunia Description: 2 bedroom, 1 bath
Results within 10 miles of Makakilo

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60 Available 07/22/20 Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1520 Hooli Circle
1520 Hooli Circle, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1242 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Duplex with a separate dining area and 270sf covered deck. Many fruit trees and large garden with flowers and plants. One covered parking in the garage. Plenty street parking available. Washer & Dryer in the garage.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every window in the unit.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
94-505 AHAULA ST.
94-505 Ahaula Street, Mililani Town, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1380 sqft
Come and discover Mililani - Mililani Single Family Home with Yard Service! - Located in the heart of Mililani this 4/2.5 two story newly updated home with two car garage has everything you need.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
30 Koele Way Unit #B2
30 Koele Way, Wahiawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Upgraded Upstairs 3/2/2 Duplex in Wahiawa - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 SEE VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-757 Kiana Place, #B-9 - 1
84-757 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Address: Makaha Valley Plantation 84-757 Kiana Place, #B9, Waianae, HI 96792 Bedrooms: 2 Bedrooms Bathrooms: 1 Bath Parking: 1 assigned parking Square Feet: About 865 sq.ft. Rent: $1,725.00 per month Security Deposit: $1.725.00 Lease: 12 month term.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street
98-1696 Kaahumanu Street, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1325 sqft
For Rent!! Great central location in Pearl City - Wailuna Complex - Amazing Pearl Harbor and Sunset views from the large front lanai.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1480 Makamua Street
1480 Makamua Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,790
1264 sqft
Pearl City 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 3 Car Carport Single Family Home with a Fenced Yard - This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3 parking carport, 1264 square foot Single Family Home.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1047 KAAPEHA STREET #164
95-1047 Kaapeha Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
786 sqft
COME AND SEE! 2nd FLOOR APT IN MILILANI TOWN - Come and see this clean and airy 2 bedroom, 2 full bath in Northpointe Terrace II. New kitchen floors and refrigerator with ice maker. In unit washer and dryer. Two assigned parking spaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Makakilo, HI

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Makakilo renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

