2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
174 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
Results within 1 mile of Halawa
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-755 Iho PL
98-755 Iho Place, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
977 sqft
98-755 Iho PL Available 07/01/20 2/1/2 Aiea - Relax and unwind in this tastefully remodeled townhome. The views of Pearl Harbor and the west side will add to the ambiance.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-500 Koauka Loop
98-500 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
903 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in the Pearl 1 complex comes with 1 parking stall. Pearl 1 is a gated building with a resident manager, pool, basketball court and rec area.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Ewa
161 Units Available
Kapilina Beach Homes
5100 Iroquois Ave, Ewa Beach, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1115 sqft
Beachfront complex with relaxing views and excellent outdoor recreational areas. Spacious apartments with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Close to several golf courses and the historic Pearl Harbor naval base. Only one hour from Honolulu.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
422 Dayton Lane #A
422 Dayton Ln, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
400 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Liliha (Street parking only) - This small 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit has a small kitchen with full size refrigerator (not pictured) and a gas stove. Street parking only. Laundry NOT available on site.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
1425 Liliha St 20B
1425 Liliha Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
701 sqft
fully renovated new appliances 2 bed 1 bath 1 pkg - Property Id: 90152 A must see!! Completely renovated top floor high ceiling condo unit with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 covered parking next to the building entrance.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 North King St
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Downtown - Property Id: 282427 Available for rent in downtown! Secured 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 covered unassigned parking.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
1555 Pohaku Street #B510
1555 Pohaku Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
550 sqft
Secured building! 2 bedroom - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 covered parking stall and large covered lanai. Kitchen and bath remodeled and closets are huge. Washer/Dryer in unit. Secured building with resident manager.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3030 Ala Ilima St., #707
3030 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
712 sqft
Salt Lake 2Bed - (RLNE5737478)
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3121 Ala Ilima St. #309
3121 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
704 sqft
Salt Lake - Ilima West Building 1-bed, 1-bath, 1-parking available May ! - Third Floor apartment rental in Salt Lake available and ready to move in now! Conveniently located near Pearl Harbor and Hickam Air Force Base.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
1260 RICHARD LANE B 402
1260 Richards Lane, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
703 sqft
1260 RICHARD LANE - Property Id: 256162 THE PROPERTY LOCATED IN ACCESSABLE IN ALL BUS LINE, GROCERIES STORE, CONVIENT STORE, FASTFOOD STORE, THE BUILDING IS SECURED WITH CCTV SERVALANCE, KEY PODS ENTRY, INTERCOM ACCESS FOR VISITORS AND INCLUDED ONE
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
932 Paaaina Street
932 Paaaina Street, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Pearl City 2 Bedroom - Pearl City 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 tandem parking unit with wet bar only. New luxury vinyl tile, split AC system and instant heat gas water heater. Shared laundry and patio area with main house.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
801 N. Judd St.
801 Judd Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
925 sqft
Utilities Included / 2 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (Liliha, Lower Alewa Heights) - This Newly renovated Downstairs home features: ** NEW Custom Cabinets ** NEW Granite Countertops ** NEW Hot Plate ** FRESH Paint Throughout ** Tile Flooring
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau Olu Pl #1005
94-979 Kauolu Pl, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
555 sqft
PLANTATION TOWN APTS 2BR/1BA/1PKG CONDOMINIUM - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES WHEN VIEWING THE PROPERTY.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-979 Kau'Olu Place
94-979 Kau'olu Place, Waipahu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
555 sqft
Building Name: Plantation Tower Address: 94-979 Kauolu Place #702 Waipahu, Hawaii 96797 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Rent: $1750 per month Availability: Video Showings and Virtual Tours are available. The unit is available now. Square feet: Approx.
