2 bed 2 bath apartments
90 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Halawa, HI
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
287 Mananai Place
287 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
810 sqft
Partly furnished two bedroom, two bath, with one assigned parking stall located at highly desirable complex of Crosspointe.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
413 Mananai Place Apt. #38R
413 Manani Place, Halawa, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
810 sqft
$500 OFF First Mo. Rent! Unit at Crosspointe - This walk up 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 parking unit at Crosspointe.
Results within 1 mile of Halawa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-487 Koauka Lp #B1808
98-487 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
989 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED LARGE 2BR/2BA/2PKG IN IDEAL LOCATION (PARK AT PEARL RIDGE) - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-1429 Akaaka Street
98-1429 Akaaka Street, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1608 sqft
Large renovated, split level 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car carport on lot with another home. Utilities included; electric, water, sewer and basic cable. Large lanai and wonderful ocean view. Avail 6/9/2020! Sorry, no pets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-351 Koauka Loop
98-351 Koauka Loop, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
933 sqft
Rental Property! Great View! Great Location! Short driving distance to JBPHH Base. Secured building. Must visit to appreciate. Currently Occupied. Must give 24 hours notice for showing NO Pets. NO Sec.8 . Move in ready July 5, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Halawa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
98-1390 Koaheahe Pl. #15-146
98-1390 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
983 sqft
Waiau Garden Villa - Desirable Corner End 2/2 Unit. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3742106)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pearl City
1 Unit Available
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza
1060 Kamehameha Highway, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
890 sqft
1060 Kamehameha Hwy #4004B - Century Park Plaza Available 06/16/20 Highly Upgraded Executive Apartment with Fabulous Panoramic Views All Around - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned covered parking stalls with panoramic views from every
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
2920 Ala Ilima Street, #502
2920 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
870 sqft
2/2 with parking in Lakeshore Tower - 2/2 in Salt Lake's Lakeshore Tower. Spacious 870 sq ft of living space in this updated unit. Both kitchen and bathrooms have updated counters and beautiful wood cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
Hoomalu at Waikele 94-970 Lumiauau St. Apt C202
94-970 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
942 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath 2 parking unit available in Waikele! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available in the Hoomalu subdivision of Waipahu/Waikele. The unit includes 2 parking stalls and is near bus lines.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3161 Ala Ilima St., #1816
3161 Ala Ilima Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
793 sqft
Great Salt Lake Location! 2/2 with 2 parking, A/C, Pet Friendly - High floor with beautiful city and mountain views.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Kalihi - Palama
1 Unit Available
215 North King St
215 North King Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
736 sqft
Available for rent 2 bedroom, 2 bath in Downtown - Property Id: 282427 Available for rent in downtown! Secured 2 Bedroom, 2 full bath with 2 covered unassigned parking.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Waipahu
1 Unit Available
94-870 Lumiauau Street
94-870 Lumiauau Street, Waikele, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
723 sqft
Rarely available and beautifully updated 2 bedroom/2 bath/1 parking unit in Hoomaka Village. Kitchen and bathrooms have been upgraded, and new tile flooring! Located in Waikele close to shopping, dining, schools, parks and more.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
3054 Ala Poha Place
3054 Ala Poha Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
843 sqft
Clean and ready to move in Unit offers two parking, and includes water, sewer, electricity high floor with outstanding views of golf course swimming pool, recreation room, jogging path, ceiling fans, washer, dryer, refrigerator, dish washer, and
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Liliha - Kapalama
1 Unit Available
2063 Kilakila Drive
2063 Kilakila Drive, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Situated near the top of beautiful Alewa Heights with its cool temps, this large 2 bedroom is on a quiet street with great forest and sunset views.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-099 Uao Place
98-099 Uao Pl, Waimalu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
757 sqft
Available now, 722 sq ft, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 covered parking, condo at Lele Pono in Aiea/Pearlridge. Unit offers washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, new vinyl laminate flooring, freshly painted walls.
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
Aiea
1 Unit Available
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1
98-633 Kilinoe St, Pearl City, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
947 sqft
98-633 KILINOE STREET #1F1 Available 12/23/19 Chateau Newtown 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome with 2 parking stalls - This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor townhouse has no neighbors behind and comes with 2 open parking stalls.
Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
1 Unit Available
5070 Likini Street, #310W
5070 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1039 sqft
Country Club Plaza - Upgraded and Spacious 2/2/1 - A must see! - Welcome to Country Club Plaza.
Results within 10 miles of Halawa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006
888 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
922 sqft
888 KAPIOLANI BLVD. #4006 Available 07/01/20 Symphony Honolulu - Furnished 2BR - Symphony Honolulu, where elegance and contemporary design work in concert to create urban sophistication.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diamond Head - Kapahulu - St. Louis
1 Unit Available
3038 Felix St
3038 Felix Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1812 sqft
3038 Felix St Available 06/15/20 LUXURIOUS ST LOUIS HEIGHTS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE HOME - AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN JUNE 15 - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 AS A SAFETY PRECAUTION, WE ARE REQUIRING EVERYONE TO WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kaneohe
1 Unit Available
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit, $2800, Available now, vacant and easy to see, rent includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts. Unit is furnished with appliances not furniture in photos.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
1 Unit Available
95-968 Wikao St #H101
95-968 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1121 sqft
2/2/2 Ground Floor End Unit Townhome With Wrap Around Yard And Spacious Kitchen - CALL Mike (RS-77347) @ (808) 721-8152 FOR VIEWING!!! $400 ONE-TIME MOVE IN BONUS!! YOUTUBE LINK: https://youtu.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Ewa
1 Unit Available
91-1119 Puamaeole Street
91-1119 Puamaeole Street, Ewa Gentry, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
739 sqft
Immaculate, upstairs, end unit with open lanai. Nicely upgraded w/carpet throughout. New AC and ceiling fans in both bedrooms and in living/dining area. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. Complex has pool, cabana, on-site manager.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1 Unit Available
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard
1288 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
923 sqft
14 DAYS FREE RENT!! CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Downtown Honolulu
1 Unit Available
757 Kinalau Place
757 Kinalau Place, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
786 sqft
Hale O Pumehana 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 assigned cover parking. This unit was recently renovated with attention to detail designs, All top end appliances, flooring, window coverings, carpet, a/c, and much more.
