2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM
20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rincon, GA
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
$
35 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Results within 5 miles of Rincon
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
$
36 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1048 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
47 Bearing Circle
47 Bearing Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1186 sqft
Beautiful Townhome Located at The Cove in Newport! 2 Bedrooms! 2 1/2 Baths! Living Room Dining Room Combo! Ceiling Fan in Living Room! Galley Kitchen! Kitchen Pantry! White Appliances! Stove! Refrigerator with Ice Maker! Dishwasher! Disposal! 1/2
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
1553 Ebenezer Road
1553 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1405 sqft
1553 Ebenezer Road - Rincon, GA 31326 $1000/mth - Spacious duplex in the Ebenezer school district! Unit features 1408 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, all appliances included, even the washer and dryer! Water is also included in rent.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
672 Ebenezer Rd
672 Ebenezer Road, Effingham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
672 Ebenezer Rd - Rincon, Ga 31326 $1000/mth - Adorable cottage in the Ebenezer school district! Features 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, kitchen with solid surface countertops, dining area, family room, covered front and back porch, with a wooded lot.
Results within 10 miles of Rincon
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1212 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
136 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
39 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
120 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
311 Adams Road
311 Adams Road, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH All new carpet and paint. Large living room with built in bookcase and tray ceiling. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops and breakfast seating; fridge, glass-top stove, dishwasher, and disposal.
1 of 20
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.
