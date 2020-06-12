/
2 bedroom apartments
178 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lilburn, GA
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
Columns at Paxton Lane
4305 Paxton Ln SW, Lilburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1159 sqft
The Columns at Paxton Lane is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely northeast Atlanta.
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
Close to dining and shopping options, including Ike Cafe and Grill and Frontera Tex-Mex Grill. Luxury community is pet-friendly and has pool, volleyball court and gym. Units feature laundry, dishwasher and ice maker.
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Welcome to Legacy At Norcross Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Norcross, our apartment homes offers a tranquil setting in a quiet, charming community. Legacy at Norcross offers spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes with four unique floor plans.
1099 Brittwood Place
1099 Brittwood Pl, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1174 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS! - Newly Renovated 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome!! Located in the Heart of Norcross!! For More Information TEXT 470-364-2134 All Applications are online at www.bravorealtyga.
3665 MANCHESTER Drive
3665 Manchester Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2104 sqft
Newly renovated basement apartment with 2 bedrooms, a new kitchen and new bathroom! Private access with fenced in yard! Carpets will be cleaned prior to tenancy. Call Amanda Livermont for a private tour and to apply.
1000 Jeanette Ln
1000 Jeanette Lane, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29.
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
946 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1021 sqft
The recently-renovated units in this community feature hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community features include yoga studio, game room and pool. Located near I-85. Shopping, dining and entertainment venues abound.
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
Offering 1-3 bedroom units, this development is pet-friendly and features ceiling fans, fireplaces, available sunrooms, vaulted ceilings and W/D hookups. The community also has 24-hour maintenance and gated entry.
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
962 sqft
2800 at Sweetwater in Lawrenceville, Georgia offers stylish one, two, three and four bedroom apartment homes including garden and townhome-style floor plans that are perfect for relaxing or entertaining.
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1210 sqft
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Arbors at Breckinridge
2100 Arbor Dr NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1154 sqft
Top-rated apartment community with pool, hot tub, fitness center and fireside lounge. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. On-grounds bocce ball, tennis and volleyball courts.
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr, Lawrenceville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
917 sqft
This modern community is near I-85, Gwinnett Place Mall and local entertainment. On-site fitness center, a fishing lake and green space. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, designer fixtures and faux granite countertops.
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1167 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1047 sqft
Great location close to great shopping options, including Sugarloaf Mills. Community amenities include pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Units feature washer/dryer hook up, fireplace and walk-in closets.
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
Cortland Portico
2110 Preston Park Dr, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1215 sqft
Located minutes away from I-85 and top-rated Gwinnett County Schools, our apartments in Norcross, GA offer Duluth living at your doorstep.
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1270 sqft
Pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom homes with private balcony or patio. Recently renovated units have air conditioning, washer/dryer hook-up, granite counters. Community features dog park, pool, gym, business center. Near Highway 316 and I-85.
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1101 sqft
NEW YOGA / SPIN ROOM AND UPDATED FITNESS CENTER IS HERE! Welcome home to Merritt at Sugarloaf apartments in Duluth, Georgia! Indulge in spacious open floorplans that include stainless steel appliances, modern lighting & flooring as well as high
