Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:23 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Dock Junction, GA with balcony

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
419 W Shore Drive
419 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
This four bedroom, two bath home has been freshly painted and is located on a corner lot. Marsh views from the side porch. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, attic storage, and front and side porches. Pets considered.
Results within 1 mile of Dock Junction
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
New Town
1 Unit Available
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
148 Midway Circle
148 Midway Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1841 sqft
AVAILABLE Mid June 2020 for FLETC per diem rental -148 Midway Circle, Brunswick, GA 30 day minimum - GA Coastal Fishing, Boating, Watersports, Kayaking Retreat, Deepwater, Riverfront, 50 foot dock Living the dream at your coastal paradise with
Results within 5 miles of Dock Junction
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
34 Heron Court
34 Heron Ct Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2032 sqft
Available June 15th. Located on a cul-de-sac within walking distance from the community pool. Open living room and kitchen area. Ceramic tiled floor, 2 car garage, open patio. One year lease, non-smoking, unfurnished.

1 of 27

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
1157 W Shore Drive
1157 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31523, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2595 sqft
For those seeking privacy, serenity, and seclusion, this home is a nature lover’s paradise. Located on 3.84 acres, the property offers exquisite marsh views and tidal creek access, perfect for kayaking.
Results within 10 miles of Dock Junction

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street Ext
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Available 6/15/20! Spacious unit throughout! Kitchen/Dining and Living Room are on the ground level with an enclosed patio located off the kitchen. Bedrooms are all located on the 2nd level. Water/Sewer, Pest Control, and Garbage are included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
200 Salt AIr Drive
200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dock Junction, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dock Junction renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

